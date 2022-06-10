“Luka Doncic walks the ball up the court and gets to his spot every single time”: LeBron James goes on a passionate rant to explain how unstoppable the Mavs MVP is

On a recent episode of “The Shop”, superstar LeBron James elucidates just how special a talent Luka Doncic is.

It is more than fair to add Luka Doncic to the group of most elite players in the league today. At age 23, the Dallas Mavericks leader has managed to achieve several accolades and shatter numerous records that some greats retired without accomplishing. With 3 All-Star and 3 All-NBA First Teams already under his belt, it is pretty safe to say that the Slovenian MVP will be one of the future faces of the league.

Doncic has had a very successful first four seasons in the association. However, this past 2021-2022 campaign was by far the best year he has had. After averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in the regular season, Luka led the Mavs to a sensational playoff run.

Putting up 31.7/9.8/6.4, the 6-foot-8 guard rallied his team to overcome the Utah Jazz in 6 games, upset the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns in 7 games, and gave Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors a run for their money in the Western Conference Finals.

After the conclusion of yet another impressive season, several NBA legends have been showering Luka with a lot of love. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is just one of many who praised the Dallas youngster.

“A 6’8” point guard, Luka Doncic has the ball on a string”: LeBron James

On a recent episode of “The Shop”, LBJ spoke about the genius of Doncic and how the 23-year-old was oozing with talent. The 4-time MVP said:

“His size. He’s gigantic. A 6’8″ point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string, and more importantly, his vision, he can control a game, he doesn’t even have to shoot. He would walk the ball up the court 10 straight times and get to his spot every single time. Just because of his pace.”

“He knows where he comes off a pick and roll, if they’re hard-showing, if they’re hedging, or if they’re dropping the pick and roll, he knows I can turn the corner ’cause I got this shoulder, and I know the third line of defense, when I get there, if I just slow down, just slow down and use my pivots, not even jump, just the euro one-two, this guy’s flying by. He’s flying by every time. It’s the mind.”

Certainly, Luka Doncic is a once-in-a-generation type of player. And if surrounded by the perfect supporting cast, will for sure end up being an NBA champion one day.