Luka Doncic Confesses LeBron James Hasn’t Made A Handshake With Him Despite Having One With A Photographer

LeBron James might be one of the most revered basketball players of all time, but his most underrated skill might just be his memory. Over the years, he’s built a reputation for crafting personalized handshakes with just about everyone: teammates, coaches, kids, and even sideline staff.

Advertisement

Some of those handshakes have been around for a long time. His signature handshake with former teammates like Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving must be etched in his memory by now. However, LeBron keeps co-signing more people for the honor, which must make it difficult for him to remember.

Now, there’s one person who is still waiting to be knighted by LeBron. His superstar teammate Luka Doncic arrived in LA a couple of months ago. Surprisingly, LBJ hasn’t come up with a unique handshake for his new teammate. The Slovenian recently talked about it during his Spectrum Sportsnet Exclusive interview.

Luka was asked, “It seems like everyone in his [LeBron’s] life, he has a special handshake with. Do you have yours yet?” He said, “No, we don’t have it yet.” For now, LeBron and Luka shake hands like other athletes. Fans have been asking the Lakers’ superstars to work on their handshake because they’re already an iconic duo.

Luka doesn't have a special handshake with Lebron yet lol pic.twitter.com/LUIbgLbAAN — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 20, 2025

Luka will truly appreciate a unique handshake with LeBron. Although his list isn’t as extensive as LBJ’s, Luka likes to have a personal touch with his close teammates. Kyrie Irving, whom he refers to as his “Hermano,” has a unique handshake with Luka.

They were seen shaking hands in their signature style before Luka played his first game against the Mavs. So, it’s time for LeBron to come up with something during his busy schedule, as it might make Luka feel closer to him.

LeBron James has a special handshake with the Lakers photographer

Apart from his incredible memory for all these different handshakes, it also speaks volumes about LeBron’s humility. The 40-year-old has crafted a signature handshake with Lakers photographer Abigail, and the two have been spotted doing it several times courtside. That’s what makes it even funnier, while the team photographer has her handshake, Luka Doncic is still waiting for his.

During an appearance on THE 505 PODCAST, Abigail talked about the origin of their handshake. She said, “He’s always very nice and will come give a hug or like high five or whatever. Then, as a joke, this was in the weight room, I was just like, ‘I’m trying to get a handshake.’ He’s infamous for having a million handshakes.”

To her surprise, LeBron immediately agreed to have one with her and came up with a sequence on the spot. Since she’s the team’s photographer, LeBron James added a personal touch to the handshake where the two pretend to snap photos with their hands.