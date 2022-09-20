“Luka Doncic is a big boy! He’s as thick as LeBron James!”: Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd thinks young star is strong enough to fend off contact

Jason Kidd thinks Luka Doncic is as strong as LeBron James is – he called him a “Big Boy”.

Jason Kidd is blessed enough to play and coach alongside MVPs and future MVPs. He played with Steve Nash and has coached LeBron James. He now coaches Luka Doncic, whose MVP is en route sooner rather than later. So he knows what makes an MVP calibre player, and he thinks Doncic is a spitting image of the Lakers superstar.

Not in terms of pure muscle-because Doncic is more Pilsbury doughboy than an action figure. But Kidd did call him thick and big—he was not “Kidd”ing when he used those words. Almost chosen out of deliberation, rather. He could have used any other adjective to describe the disguised strength of the Mavs man.

But he would rather have the same adjective that Nicki Minaj wants in an anaconda. But what he meant was that Luka was not afraid of contact and could fend off players who tried to keep him out of the paint. And that he can, as he’s repeatedly shown in the 4 years he’s played.

Doncic and Jokic may look as smooth as the back of a spoon, but there’s something about East Europeans. It’s almost like they spent all their youth lifting logs of wood to chop up for fire or something. Doncic truly is a big boy, who does not give that vibe.

Luka Doncic will be one of the best players ever to play the game – will he surpass LeBron James?

Many opinions float around the internet as to whether Doncic would surpass his idol. While that may be too early to tell, there are signs to suggest that he is on the right track. Last season, Doncic led the Mavericks to the conference finals, where they were defeated by eventual champions GSW. But by the time Bron was Luka’s age, he had already reached an NBA final.

Luka seems to be a better overall player than LeBron was at that age. Luka has magic around him. Bron had an aura of athletic supremacy around him. Capable of bringing the best of the best to their knees, Doncic will only get better with age.

But given how the Mavericks are set up, they are not as equipped as their rivals to break the barrier and head into the finals. Until Luka starts winning titles, the comparison will always be in LeBron’s favour. He may very well play like LeBron, just not successful enough to have trophies to back him up.

