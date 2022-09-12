Luka Doncic may be copying LeBron James hard, continues to use the King’s signature move sparingly in EuroBasketball Games

Did Luka Doncic steal LeBron James’s step-back jumper? Or are the two stars just that similar?

LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

These are two players that have been compared to each other quite a bit in the past. Now of course, Luka Doncic doesn’t have LeBron James’s insane athleticism. And frankly, the intricacies of how they go about their business are more different than most would like to give credit for.

But, at the end of the day, they’re both tall and big point-forwards that can get their bucket whenever they please as well. And whenever they hit their stride, in both players’ cases you do start to wonder if they are in fact, or at least could one day become, the greatest player of all time.

But apparently, that isn’t the only thing that these two players share in common. No, no, no, apparently the way they shoot the ball is pretty darn similar too.

Confused as to what we mean?

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: LeBron James presented Cavs fans with a false narrative to ensure his 3rd championship

Luka Doncic and LeBron James’s change in step-back motion are nearly identical to one another

Now, when it comes to LeBron James’s step-back jumper, we’ve all seen the memes already. The man simply sways his body to the left, and he does it so violently, that anytime he misses the shot after his motion, the ball either bricks so hard it nearly breaks the rim structure, or there is simply an air ball.

In case you haven’t laid eyes on this monstrosity yet, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Now, you may ask what this has to do with Luka Doncic. And to that, we say just take a look at the man’s form in the clip in the tweet below.

Luka Doncic opens up the scoring with a three 🔥pic.twitter.com/9LXsgA0cTC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

Now, the sway may not be as pronounced as what the King does. However, the similarity in their footwork and just how their body builds momentum into the set point prior to the shot most definitely look very, very similar.

Weirder yet, both players had very different-looking step-back jumpers a couple of years ago from what they have now. And even during that period, the form they both had was wildly similar to one another.

So, is Luka Doncic copying LeBron James, and somehow shooting a higher percentage? Or is this just some wild coincidence?

Also Read: Lauri Markkanen breaks incredible Finland record, proving that the Jazz may have acquired Khris Middleton-esque bargain