“Luka Doncic? More like Hookah Doncic!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after vacation photos of the Mavericks MVP go viral

NBA Twitter can’t stop the jokes coming after photos of Luka Doncic doing hookah on his vacation in Greece take the internet by storm.

Luka Doncic is undeniably a phenomenal talent. In only 3 seasons as a pro in the NBA, Doncic has racked up a pretty impressive resume at the young age of 22. With 2 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA appearances, Luka is easily amongst the best players in today’s league. And will for sure be one of the future faces of the league.

The past 2020-2021 season was pretty terrific for the 6-foot-7 guard, individually. After putting up 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8 rebounds on a 48/35/73 shooting split, he helped the Dallas Mavericks to enter their 2nd consecutive trip to the postseason. Somehow, the 22-year-old manages to elevate his game furthermore during the playoffs, averaging an incredible 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds, while almost upsetting the Los Angeles Clippers.

Not only did he carry the Mavericks to the postseason, Luka single-handedly helped his national team Slovenia qualify for their first-ever Olympic Games appearances in the Basketball event. He didn’t seem to cool off after a brilliant 2020-2021 campaign. While averaging 23.8/9.7/9.5 in his debut Olympic Games, Doncic helped Slovenia upset a few top nations like Japan, Argentina and Spain while eventually losing to Australia in their bronze-medal match.

NBA Twitter reacts to the viral photos of Luka Doncic doing hookah on his vacation

After such a successful and tedious year, Luka is on a well-deserved and much needed holiday. After being seen chilling at the famous Turk chef, Salt Bae’s restaurant, photos of Luka Doncic doing hookah in Greece have taken the internet by storm.

Luka Dončić chilling in Greece. pic.twitter.com/7VcXHYyHf6 — Luka updates 🇸🇮 (@LukaUpdates) August 27, 2021

As soon as the photos went viral, NBA fans immediately gifted Doncic a quirky new nickname – “Hookah Doncic”.

Ben Simmons this off-season vs Luka Doncic this off-season pic.twitter.com/lXEBvqsW5h — 以撒 💫 (@isaacvibehrs) August 27, 2021

Hookah Doncic is a top 5 internet nickname created for an NBA player. — Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 27, 2021

Hookah Doncic is trending. 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0ZREfzrRh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2021

Clearly, it seems as if Luka is having the time of his life while on vacation. However, when the time arrives, Dallas fans know for a fact Luka Doncic will give his everything on the basketball court.