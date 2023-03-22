Luka Doncic posts ‘Bad Bunny’ on IG story to take petty shot at Devin Booker after Kendall Jenner breakup

The Luka Doncic and Devin Booker rivalry is heating up with every matchup. Luka’s relentless from the last playoffs series became the reason for the Suns’ early exit. They clashed even back then and Luka outperformed the Booker side to reach the Western Conference Finals.

In their most recent meeting, they re-ignited the beef. After Doncic missed a game-winning shot, Booker started talking smack with the Slovenian. The Mavericks guard did not take too kindly to his words and things got pretty heated.

It seems Luka is now taking the beef off the court with his latest antic. The Slovenian superstar has now attacked his rival on Instagram. Doncic posted a not-so-subtle dig at Devin Booker on his story, calling out his beef with rapper Bad Bunny over Kendall Jenner.

Luka Doncic posts a Bad Bunny song to take a dig at Devin Booker

Devin Booker, along with his rivalry with Luka, is also beefing with Bad Bunny. The rapper is dating Kendall Jenner, D Book’s ex, and had a few words for the Phoenix star in one of his songs. The lyrics of his Spanish song ‘Coco Channel’ directly translates to ‘The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix.’ Even Booker reacted to the song and claimed the Puerto Rican musician was worried about another man again.

Now, even Luka Doncic has jumped into the foray. Luka posted a picture of Bad Bunny’s song playing in his car. With his beef with Devin Booker and the recent report of the Suns’ star’s social media tussle with Bad Bunny, this couldn’t be a more obvious dig. Luka is clearly commenting on Booker’s breakup with Kendall Jenner. This one will definitely sting for the 6ft 5″ guard.

Luka knows exactly what he’s doing xD pic.twitter.com/N33FkqZNpb — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 22, 2023

When will Luka and Booker face off again?

This latest dig by the European will definitely make things interesting the next time they meet on the court. Devin Booker has shown he isn’t holding back either and Luka has clearly taken the beef to the next level.

Unfortunately for the fans, they will not meet on a basketball court this regular season. Suns and Mavs aren’t scheduled to face each other but there is still a chance they can meet in the playoffs. If that happens, their rivalry will surely evolve, maybe even define the future of the two franchises