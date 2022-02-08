Basketball

“Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense

"Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!": Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Mercedes confirmed that he has been on-site at their Brackley factory"– Lewis Hamilton is back in Mercedes factory ahead of 2022 season
Next Article
"Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans": Formula 1 set to stop their 'knee gesture ceremony' from the 2022 season onwards
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!": Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense
“Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga talks about the defensive charge against the Thunder, explains how Draymond…