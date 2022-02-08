“Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga talks about the defensive charge against the Thunder, explains how Draymond Green was behind the same

Last night, the Golden State Warriors went to Oklahoma City and took down the Thunder. While it was the Splash brother who secured the win for the Dubs, it was their rookie who got them to that spot. After a slow start to the game, it was Jonathan Kuminga, who came off the bench and ignited the offense for the Warriors.

JK came off the bench around the end of the first quarter and added spark to a dull offense. Kuminga played for 22 minutes, during which he recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Along with that, he played spectacular defense. The rookie sensation stepped in and took a charge call, the first of his NBA career. He talked about the same post-game, where he credited Draymond Green for igniting the same.

Jonathan Kuminga stepped up on defense, ‘can’t let Steph score and take charges alone’

The 2021-22 NBA season has been the best season defensively for Stephen Curry. He’s much more active with his hands and taking a lot more charges. Curry has been getting stronger and faster during the offseason, and the same has been paying off.

After the game last night, Jonathan Kuminga talked about how the charge he took in the game was the second ever in his career.

Jonathan Kuminga said this was the second charge he’s taken in his life. First was in the G-League. Said Draymond Green has been on the team about it, saying Steph Curry can’t lead the team in points and charges taken. pic.twitter.com/Fi75LQZgfb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

Till the time Draymond Green returns, it is good to see that he’s still an active voice in the locker room and pushing his team to do better. Jonathan is absorbing all the knowledge he can, and it’s beneficial for both him and the team.