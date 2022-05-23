“Luka Doncic is worse than LeBron James!” : Skip Bayless points fingers at drop in shooting percentages for the Mavs’ star as they go down 0-3 to the Golden State Warriors

From the moment Luka Doncic erupted onto the NBA scene, comparisons to LeBron James have followed him.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are similarly sized and possess transcendent court vision. While Luka isn’t as athletic as LeBron, his ability to dominate games from a young age has also led to early comparisons between the two stars.

And they seem to have found another common ground: unwarranted hate from Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless on Undisputed has seemingly made a career out of hot takes, particularly ones surrounding LeBron James. His unwarranted hate for the Lakers star has even been acknowledged by “The King” himself.

LeBron’s age means Skip should probably start looking for a new target and he seems to have found one.

With Luka and his Mavericks down 0-3 in the Western Conference Finals, Skip found his cue to dig into Luka’s performances. This, despite Luka dropping 40 points on the famous Warriors‘ defense.

How did Skip compare LeBron and Luka Doncic on the back of the Mavericks going 0-3 down to the Warriors?

LeBron James, despite being renowned for his overall game has always been knocked down for his shooting (or lack of). His struggles from the free-throw line and his below-average 3-point conversion have often featured in Skip criticism clips.

With Luka struggling with his shot and from the line against the Warriors, Skip took aim and fired. Shots were taken and Skip took it to the next level, by comparing Luka to LeBron in this sense.

The stats scream Luka is a lousy shooter from 3 and the FT line … he’s a touch worse than even LeBron. And Luka has shot 0 free throws in 3-straight 3rd quarters. He shrinks. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/5QBZaaSqkZ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2022

While the comparison to one of the greatest players ever should be welcome, this wasn’t one such instance for Luka. Skip mocked his inability to make shots and even went on to put “75% of the blame” for the situation the Mavericks find themselves, on Luka.

Skip conveniently forgets Luka’s brilliance that took the Mavericks to the Conference Finals and continues to engage in the blame game that has gained him much attention. The NBA community shall surely be keen to see how Luka responds to such criticism.

Luka, who has delivered multiple clutch performances is definitely not one flustered by such comments. One can only hope Luka hits back at his new hater with his performances in what remains of the series.

However, it can only be defined as unfortunate, if he becomes the next decade’s target for Skip.

