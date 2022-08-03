Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only ‘Untouchable’ players in the league according to Larry Nance Jr.

The movement of superstars is unpredictable these days in the NBA, so, do the teams think of asking for the likes of Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic even in their plans?

The trade market in the NBA these days is as wild as it gets. We saw this off-season how much a Rudy Gobert can cost you when the Timberwolves decided to offload Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft). Plus 4 future first-round picks and a pick swap.

Yeah, all of that just for one guy. The Frenchman might be a 3x DPOY and still one of the best defenders in the league, but giving away that much is still outrageous. But that is how it seems it will work for the league from now onwards.

Since Brooklyn Nets management got a transfer request from Kevin Durant, they were pretty confused on what limit they should put to their expectations in return for the Slim Reaper.

NBA rumors: Nets asked Wolves for enormous Kevin Durant trade return, including Anthony Edwards and KAThttps://t.co/55DaraeIfB — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 7, 2022

After Gobert’s trade, they might have come to an understanding that they can ask anything and there will still be a taker for the 2x Finals MVP sooner or later. This season or the next.

Larry Nance Jr. believes Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the players in the league who are ‘Untouchable’

While criticizing the Nets’ audacity to ask Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, AND four Draft picks for KD when Timberwolves asked, Larry Nance Jr., talked recently and discussed who are the players in the NBA that can’t probably be touched by any other franchise.

In other words, which are the superstars of the league that a team wouldn’t dare ask for even when they have somebody of Durant’s calibre to offer in the trade? Nance had his say in front of his former teammates Richard Jefferson, Channing Tatum, and host Ellie Clifton on their show Road Trippin’.

The Pelicans’ big man is accurate in his observation as Brooklyn somehow dared ask Minnesota to give away both their current and future superstars when they had made it clear of not hearing anything for either.

So apart from Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and maybe Nikola Jokic are the only players in the league that no team would dare ask in trade. But never say never these days.

Nevertheless, how awesome is it for Curry to be called off limits at 34 years of age alongside young superstars in their 20s? Well, that man IS literally the Warriors.