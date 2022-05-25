“Luka Doncic stop f***ing talking!”: Klay Thompson was not happy with Maverick star’s trash talking Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody following an intense Game 4

Luka Doncic was talking some trash after he carried the Mavs back into the series, which enraged Klay Thompson who told him off!

The Dallas Mavericks led by Luka Doncic gave themselves a lifeline last night as they beat the Warriors. Their victory over Golden State sends the series back to the Chase Center.

Nevertheless, the Warriors still lead the series 3-1. However, if anyone can bring the Mavs back into it, it’s none other than “Luka Magic” who has been carrying the team throughout the series.

Doncic ended the night with a huge 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists. Safe to say things may have ended differently if Luka wasn’t on the court!

A true leader’s performance by Luka in Game 4, he will be hoping to replicate the same when he returns to San Francisco for Game 5.

Klay Thompson had some interesting words for Luka Doncic by the end of Game 4

A stellar performance by Luka saw the Mavs avoid a clean sweep. However, despite having a good game, Doncic had made one superstar very unhappy.

Towards the end of the match, Doncic stripped Warrior’s rookie Moses Moody of the ball. He then proceeded to talk trash to Moody, something that did not sit well with Klay Thompson.

Needless to say, Klay may have had some unsavory words for the Mavs star by the end of the game!

Bro Luka ripped the ball from Moody at the end and stared him down and shit talked him and Klay came up and said “Stop fucking talking” — AntoninExplainer (@antoniexplainer) May 25, 2022

At the end of tonight’s @warriors game Moody went up for a dunk but was stripped by Luka who added some trash talk to it. Pretty sure Klay said more in his response than just “Why did you do that?” and didn’t seem that thrilled about his rook being talked to like that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IQIUl4HtKb — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) May 25, 2022

With how things are proceeding between the Warriors and the Mavericks, it’s safe to say that we are in for a feisty Game 5 at the Chase Center.