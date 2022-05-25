Basketball

“Luka Doncic stop f***ing talking!”: Klay Thompson was not happy with Maverick star’s trash talking Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody following an intense Game 4

"Luka Doncic stop f***ing talking!": Klay Thompson was not happy with Maverick star's trash talking Warriors' rookie Moses Moody following an intense Game 4
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Weather report of Eden Gardens Kolkata: Weather in Kolkata Eden Garden now
Next Article
Kolkata weather IPL 2022: Is it raining in Kolkata Eden Gardens right now?
NBA Latest Post
"Luka Doncic stop f***ing talking!": Klay Thompson was not happy with Maverick star's trash talking Warriors' rookie Moses Moody following an intense Game 4
“Luka Doncic stop f***ing talking!”: Klay Thompson was not happy with Maverick star’s trash talking Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody following an intense Game 4

Luka Doncic was talking some trash after he carried the Mavs back into the series,…