Luka Doncic’s Injury Status Renders Things Uncertain for Mavericks Ahead of Game 5 vs Thunder

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) attempts a free throw during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks were expected to overcome the inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Semifinal. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. aren’t just ready to back down without giving a fight tying the series at 2-2. With the encounter between the two teams being extremely physical, Luka Doncic has been visibly tired. Also, the tough matchup against Lu Dortz has taken a huge toll on Doncic’s injured legs.

The Mavericks are already playing without two players, Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Fans will not be pleased to know that Luka Doncic has also been added to the latest injury report. The Slovenian is listed as ‘Probable’ due to pain in both his ankles.

Throughout the first four games of the Mavericks-Thunder series, Doncic has sustained several injuries. Apart from falling face-flat on the floor, Luka also hurt his back after a hard fall while competing for a loose ball.

However, the sprain in his right ankle and the soreness in his left ankle (in addition to a knee injury) are the main cause of concern. The 6ft 7” guard has been seen limping on numerous occasions in the series. Despite visibly being in excruciating pain, the five-time All-Star refused to use the injuries as any excuse.

“Who cares, we lost. We just gotta move on to the next one. I gotta be better, we gotta be better.”

Doncic reiterated himself after Game 2’s win, speaking about his mentality despite being riddled with injuries.

“I’m battling out there. I try and do my best to help [the] team win with just my mentality. Have a great start, and then the team’s going to follow me.”

In terms of production, the 2024 MVP finalist has witnessed a huge dip. As compared to the previous series against the LA Clippers, Doncic has recorded almost 8 fewer points, 2 fewer rebounds, and 1.7 fewer assists in the first four games against the #1 seed.

While Lu Dortz’s suffocating defense does deserve credit for the same, it is evident that a slew of injuries coupled with 41 minutes per game has harmed Doncic’s performance. Knowing his competitive spirit, the 25-year-old will most likely suit up and try to help his team grab a win on the road.