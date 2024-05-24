Luka Doncic’s Lower Body Ailments Provide A Cause For Concern For His Availability For Mavericks-Wolves Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks were severely disrespected when a majority of the NBA community backed the Minnesota Timberwolves to win their Western Conference Finals. Jason Kidd’s boys seemed to have taken offense and decided to take control of the season right from the get-go. While the Mavericks were able to clinch a Game 1 win, the chances of them going up 2-0 doesn’t look as promising considering Luka Doncic is battling with multiple injuries.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves have merely one player – Mike Conley – added to the official injury report, the Dallas Mavericks have added three players to the dreadful list. Unfortunately, Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are going to be ‘out’. Whereas, Luka Doncic is deemed as ‘probable’.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (right knee sprain; left ankle soreness) is probable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 23, 2024

Luka Doncic has been a regular addition to the injury report because of the pain he has been suffering in his right knee and left ankle. Since the series against the Clippers, Doncic has been dealing with the pain. However, he has managed to suit up for each game of the postseason, averaging 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9 assists in 41.9 minutes per game (per StatMuse).

Before Game 1 of the ongoing series tipped off, Doncic was asked to speak about the progress he’s made with his injuries. After revealing that he was “good”, the 2024 All-NBA First Team player said:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see today, honestly. Didn’t do much. Just a couple of things. All day, just rest [and] treat. That’s about it.”

Luka Doncic didn’t seem to be rattled by the pain as he played almost 41 minutes at the Target Center. However, it is worth noting that the Slovenian sustained a tough fall in the closing period of the clash resulting in a bloodied left knee.

🚨Luka Doncic falls and has blood on his knees pic.twitter.com/sFn5y31zRC — bobo (@ohitsbobo) May 23, 2024

Despite the injury, Luka went on to finish the contest. Hence, there is no reason why he shouldn’t don the jersey tonight as well.

Going up 2-0 in the series will undeniably increase their chances of closing the series quicker than expected. However, the Dallas side can expect Anthony Edwards and co. to approach Game 2 with a vengeance.