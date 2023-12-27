“Made Anthony Black Do the Nae Nae”: Jordan Poole Gets NBA Twitter Hyped Up After 30-Point Performance Against Magic

Dec 26, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) dunks the ball as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) looks on in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole has often been trolled throughout his lackluster campaign. However, his performance against the Orlando Magic was a big step up and even drew praise from the harsh critics on NBA Twitter.

The Washington Wizards hosted the Orlando Magic as their first matchup of the four-game homestand. As expected by many, the Magic were able to hold their ground and grab a huge 127-119 win at the Capital One Arena.

Jordan Poole recorded one of his best games as a Wizard. Taking the floor for almost 33 minutes, the guard lodged 30 points while shooting 55% from the field, 54.5% from three-point range, and 100% from the charity stripe.

Even though the Wizards suffered their 25th loss of the 2023-2024 season, JP was praised by NBA Twitter for his notable display. Especially for one play specifically during the fourth quarter, where Poole snatched Anthony Black’s ankles and knocked down the three-pointer to finish the nasty play.

Jordan Poole must feel confident after tonight’s performance amid an extremely subpar campaign. Recording 18 out of his 30 points in the final period, the 24-year-old made a valiant effort to try and lead the team to a win. Despite suffering yet another loss, Poole can take some positive takeaway from this. Hopefully, he can keep up this rhythm and help the Wizards win games.

As for the fans, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment they displayed towards this display by Jordan Poole. Ever since he won the 2022 NBA championship with the Warriors, fans have expected big things from him. So, when he moved to the Wizards many expected great things to come, with the ball in his hands, instead of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The hope is that Poole can build off this performance, given his palpable struggles through this season. Especially considering all the criticism he has received this season, the confidence will do him a world of good.

Jordan Poole has received a lot of criticism

Jordan Poole’s move from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards caught many off-guard. However, this was a great opportunity for the youngster to expand his horizons. Instead of being a solid sixth-man on a roster, the 6ft 4” star could finally lead a team.

A lot of fans and pundits alike expected Poole to increase his production, much like James Harden did when he left the OKC Thunder for the Hoston Rockets in 2012. However, that just hasn’t been the case so far. Averaging merely 17.9 points and 3.6 assists per game, the 2022 NBA champ has been performing far from the All-Star level that was expected of him. This major dip in his production has received a lot of criticism.

Kevin Garnett, one of the most esteemed personalities from the basketball community, has stood among the detractors. Merely a month into the season, KG was extremely harsh when stating that Poole didn’t deserve to be in the league anymore.

“Ni**as like this don’t belong in our league,” Garnett said.

That said, there are still many who wish for the best for Poole, with former teammate Andre Iguodala being one of them. Amidst a series of subpar outings, the former Warriors fan favorite displayed faith in the Wizards star. Dishing out advice to the youngster, Iggy urged the latter to continue to put in the work and trust himself.

“The thing with JP[Jordan Poole] is that you gotta keep working. The only way to get out of the position he is in, or they are in is that you just gotta keep working,” Iggy said.

Having played in the NBA himself, and knowing Jordan Poole personally, there aren’t many in the world that are better suited to give the Wizards star advice. Knowing this himself, the Wizards star will likely follow this advice to the bitter end.

That said, there is such a thing as overconfidence. Poole’s shot selection has often been flagged as suspect, something he does need to remember. There have been too many occasions where the player seems to be hunting for a highlight, instead of a good shot. However, if he can moderate this tendency of his while keeping his head up, there is little the star couldn’t do in the NBA.