“Jordan Poole, You Have to Embrace It”: Andre Iguodala Delivers Words of Wisdom for Wizards Guard Amidst Trade Rumors

Jan 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after guard Andre Iguodala (9) was called for a technical foul against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Blockbuster trade this offseason, which saw Jordan Poole go to the Washington Wizards is looking like a disaster. The former Warriors guard is looking like a shell of himself, as the Wizards inch closer to being the worst team in the Eastern Conference. The team currently holds the 14th position in the table, with a record of 3-14.

Advertisement

With the team having a historically bad season, many around the league have reported that Poole might just be hitting the trade market soon. CNBC analyst and NBA Insider Marc Stein was recently asked about Poole’s situation. Responding to the rumours, Stein told CNBC Sports that he believes that the Wizards might just be keeping Poole around as a trade asset, and not as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

But it is not all bad news for Poole, as his former teammate, Andre Iguodala doesn’t believe that Poole is done yet. Talking to his co-host Evan Turn on the Point Forward Podcast, the four-time Champion said,

Advertisement

“The thing with JP[Jordan Poole] is that you gotta keep working. The only way to get out of the position he is in, or they are in is that you just gotta keep working. That’s all you can do. I don’t care if you average 8 points for the next month. As long as you keep working, you will eventually get to where you need to be…. You can’t drown in it, you can’t soak in it, you just embrace it.”

The duo also mentioned how as a leader, Poole needs to operate closer to a Stephen Curry or a Dame Lillard, as he needs to put the Wizards on his back in a mature fashion.

Kevin Garnett doesn’t believe Poole is NBA material

Kevin Garnett has always been a rough and aggressive player on the court. The Timberwolves legend seems to have carried the same energy to the studio, cause he recently went off on Jordan Poole. Talking about Poole’s recent performance on his Ticket and The Truth, Garnett said,

“You flexing championship, but you ain’t bringing champion environment in here…You learned this in Golden State, ni**a?”.

Advertisement

Garnett even went as far as to say that Poole didn’t deserve to be in the NBA. Paul Pierce also ripped into Poole telling his co-host and Boston teammate,

“That’s not much watch TV. I thought it was.”

Both Pierce and Garnett don’t seem to be impressed by Poole’s performance so far. After getting out of the Golden State many had expected Poole to shine on the offensive end. But Poole continues to show a nonchalant attitude, something that was even visible during Poole’s performance versus The Detroit Pistons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1729308500369526791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Jordan Poole doesn’t change soon, it could be over for the young star, as the NBA just has too much talent and there have been plenty of stars who couldn’t find a roster that wanted them. With the season only about 17 games in, it would be interesting to see if Poole wakes up in time