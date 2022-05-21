“Madonna and I are still cool, we’re on that level”: Dennis Rodman revealed that his relationship with pop icon hasn’t deteriorated over 2 decades

Dennis Rodman said a while back that him and Madonna are still cool with one another to this day following their relationship from 30 years ago.

Dennis Rodman was the first of his kind in the NBA. Everything from dying his hair to getting tattoos and piercings all over his body, his body modifications were actually the least shocking thing about him. Sure, those made headlines as even NBA Commissioner, David Stern, had to step in at one point but it was his lifestyle that had fans enthralled.

If Rodman wasn’t on NBA hardwood, he most certainly was partying at odd hours of the day in cities where the Bulls or the Spurs or any other team he played for weren’t playing in. To add even more to the lore of Dennis Rodman, the people he would party with garnered a ton of attention as well.

His relationships with Carmen Electra and Madonna were heavily publicized and they didn’t exactly shy away from the cameras either. Rodman has talked at great length about the former but rarely opens up about the pop icon nowadays.

Dennis Rodman says him and Madonna are on good terms.

There is no official timeline on when Madonna and Rodman got together but it’s safe to say that his days with the San Antonio Spurs were the most likely time period for this relationship. The details on what happened between the two are a bit muddled as a lot of the information accessible to the public is unfortunately of the s*xual nature.

However, Dennis Rodman did once admit that he didn’t want Madonna to eclipse his own identity. This is quite the solid reason as Madonna was the most talked about stars in the music industry during the 1990s.

Despite their romantic fall-out, Dennis Rodman recently stated in an interview with Kevin Hart that him and Madonna are on good terms almost 30 years later.

“Madonna was kind of short. Yea she was cool. [We’re] still cool. We would speak. We’re on that level.” [at the 9:10 mark]