“Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan had a big press conference”: When Dennis Rodman Received Praise for Raising HIV/AIDS Awareness

The late 1980s and early 1990s saw the title of “Best player in the league” being fought over by two men – Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Johnson, was nearing the end of his career but still in his prime, while MJ had quickly become a global sensation. Both of whom were hard-working and extremely talented to boot.

However, in 1991 tragedy struck, as Johnson, who was entering his 12th season in the NBA tested positive for HIV. A huge blow to himself, his family, friends, and fans alike. After all, the five-time NBA Champion was forced to retire that same year.

However, he did make an appearance a few months later, participating in the 1992 All-Star Game. An appearance that saw him go toe-to-toe with Dennis Rodman, who didn’t hold back, playing his usual aggressively defensive game. But, Magic wasn’t annoyed, rather, he praised The Worm in his post-match press conference.

Magic Johnson praised Dennis Rodman for sending a message during the 1992 All-Star Game

The 1992 All-Star Game was special for a number of reasons. Most important among them is Magic Johnson’s inclusion in the same despite his retirement. A decision that was protested by several players, including former teammates due to the wariness surrounding HIV.

Nevertheless, Johnson played and even led the West to victory as he was crowned All-Star MVP. And, despite the initial hypervigilance from his peers, he was praised for his performance. However, the Hall of Famer had some praise of his own to dish out.

Magic, in a huge post-match press conference alongside Michael Jordan, singled out Dennis Rodman. The Lakers legend was appreciative of The Worm citing his actions on the court as a “message”. Specifically, the fact that Rodman continued to defend him fiercely in spite of his illness. He believed they had educated a lot of people, and Dennis confirmed that was his intention in his book, Bad As I Wanna Be.

“After that game. Magic and Michael Jordan had a big press conference, and they talked about how I muscled Magic and fought him every step of the way. Magic said he appreciated the competition because he knew that was the only way he could get better. Then he said, ‘I think Dennis was trying to give this country a message. He hugged me, slammed me, beat on me, and nothing happened to him. So we don’t need to worry about anybody else having anything happen to them.’ He drove it home when he said, ‘I think we educated a lot of people tonight.'”

It certainly was the right message to send. One that perhaps played a small role in the US Olympic Committee’s decision to call up Magic Johnson for the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Magic Johnson featured alongside Michael Jordan and other NBA superstars at the 1992 Summer Olympics

Magic Johnson’s performance at the 1992 All-Star Game didn’t go unnoticed. After all, in spite of his HIV diagnosis, Magic was called up to play alongside Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, and other NBA legends in the 1992 Summer Olympics. A team that would later go down in history as the Dream Team.

The team would go on to win Olympic gold, with both MJ and Magic playing vital roles. And, much like Rodman did, Johnson’s inclusion and performance sent the right message.