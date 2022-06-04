Basketball

“LeBron James’ ‘dad’ sued him for $4 million in a DNA scandal’: When the Lakers star and his mother Gloria James were harassed by his alleged father

“LeBron James’ ‘dad’ sued him for $4 million in a DNA scandal’: When the Lakers star and Gloria James were harassed by his alleged father
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan was always the talker and always backed it up”: Kenny Smith pays his respects to the Bulls GOAT for having the skills to back up his immense trash-talking
Next Article
"$12,000 that stopped Ayrton Senna from retiring" - How Brazillian legend made his way into Formula One
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James’ ‘dad’ sued him for $4 million in a DNA scandal’: When the Lakers star and Gloria James were harassed by his alleged father
“LeBron James’ ‘dad’ sued him for $4 million in a DNA scandal’: When the Lakers star and his mother Gloria James were harassed by his alleged father

LeBron James is a guy who puts family first – but to date does not…