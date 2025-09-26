Sue Bird Echoes Daryl Morey While Defending the WNBA’s Mid-Range Game

Basketball is a game that is always evolving, especially in the pros. A game that was once dominated in the paint expanded to become a deadly game of shooting efficiency. The 3-point ball is what wins you championships in this era, both in the NBA and the WNBA.

But there are still some who are dedicated to keeping the mid-range game alive. WNBA legend Sue Bird studies the W better than anyone and spoke about which players are keeping it alive during a recent conversation on her podcast.

One player that Bird adores watching is Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams. “Her mid-range…I just love her mid-range. I love that she’s keeping the mid-range alive,” stated the 13-time All-Star. This is clearly an important aspect of the game. one that Bird recognizes is actually more valuable.

Why is it more valuable? Well, according to 76ers President of Operations Daryl Morey, there is a theory that proves why the NBA’s mid-range is not as important as the WNBA’s. Bird disclosed a convo she had with Morey about this very subject.

“How in the WNBA, because the rim percentage in the restricted area isn’t as high in the WNBA as it is in the NBA, you can argue that the mid-range becomes just a bit more valuable. You have a player like Courtney that’s gonna take it, and in the WNBA, it’s actually not a bad shot.”

Analytics don’t lie. While there are NBA superstars like Shai, Morant, Brunson, Young, and many others who keep the mid-range game thriving, the W has a laundry list of its own of players who are dominating this phase of the game.

Bird then responded to critics who believe poked fun at the mid-range game of certain players in both leagues. “That’s ridiculous. If you’re good at something…” her thought trailed off, indicating that any player SHOULD lean into the strongest part of their skill on the hardwood.

Finally, Bird named some other players alongside Williams who value the mid-range. “Jewell Lloyd, Chelsea Gray, Erica Wheeler plays in the mid-range. There’s a lot of players,” claimed the four-time champion.

It’s clear that the mid-range isn’t dead. Not in the W, and definitely not in the eyes of someone like Bird. While the game has shifted, there’s still real value in those in-between shots, especially when you have players who can knock them down with consistency.

Courtney Williams, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray. These stars lean into a throwback style. They’re proof that the mid-range can still be a weapon when used the right way.

Basketball should always be about playing to your strengths. Whether it’s pulling up from deep, getting to the rim, or living in that mid-range sweet spot, the beauty of basketball is that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. And as long as there are players in the WNBA willing to trust their game, and legends like Sue Bird backing them up, the mid-range isn’t going anywhere.