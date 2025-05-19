“Could Have Kept That One to Yourself”: Lonzo Ball Offers Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel Advice After Dead Duck Story

Sydel Curry-Lee and Cameron Brink welcomed a special guest to their Straight to Cam podcast. Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball joined the panel, making for an exciting trio on the microphones. Unfortunately, the energy wasn’t upbeat the entire time. Sydel took the opportunity to share a tragic story about a dead duck. Ball couldn’t contain his puzzled reaction.

The three engaged in a hearty conversation regarding the growth of the WNBA. Shortly after, Sydel shifted the tone of the podcast by sharing a deep confession from the past week. The details were a stark contrast to the beaming positives they’d discussed in terms of the WNBA.

Sydel and her husband, Suns forward Damion Lee, have two children with a third expected to arrive soon. Not long ago, they noticed that a duck had begun to call their swimming pool home. The kids eventually named the duck Dougie.

Sydel and Damion didn’t adopt the duck or bring it inside their home, but they considered it a family pet. Unfortunately, Dougie’s days seem to be no more, and Sydel told the devastating story on the podcast.

“My confession this week is that someone killed our pet, Dougie,” Sydel said. “Last week, I was driving down the street, and I saw a decapitated duck. The body was on one side, and the head was on the other.”

Despite witnessing the deceased duck while driving, Sydel wasn’t able to confirm that it was Dougie. The odds suggest that it was, since her family hasn’t seen the beloved creature since.

Lonzo seemed distinctly uncomfortable and confused. Before she even finished stating the details of what transpired, he blurted out, “What kind of show is this?”

He remained engaged in the conversation and put his confusion aside to offer some words of advice and keep her in good spirits.

“At least all ducks look alike, so if another one comes around, you can just name it Dougie too,” Ball suggested. Brinks immediately broke out into laughter following Lonzo’s comments. Sydel responded skeptically, but Ball encouraged her to “keep hope alive.”

When the conversation began to die down, Ball hilariously stated, “Could have kept that one to yourself.” They all shared a good laugh before moving on to the next topic of conversation.

Lonzo’s ability to comfort Sydel was quite impressive. But before he makes another appearance on a podcast, he will be sure to prepare himself for any unexpected duck tales.