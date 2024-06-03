Magic Johnson Cheekily Reminds Fans About His Near 3-Month-Old Mavericks Prediction

We are only three days away from Game 1 of the NBA Finals. While the anticipation continues to grow for the battle between the Mavericks and the Celtics, everyone is trying to fine-tune their predictions. However, Magic Johnson has a different agenda in his mind. Recently, the NBA veteran posted a call back to one of his predictions from March only to gloat about giving a proper assessment of the Mavs.

The Mavericks have been incredible so far in the postseason, and even though the Lakers legend can’t take any credit for it, he is happy being the person who gave a shoutout to the difference makers. Magic posted,

“Remember when I said the Mavs were a scary team in the west? Well…look at where they are now.”

Remember when I said the Mavs were a scary team in the west? Well…look at where they are now 😎 https://t.co/NKyxDbr0k0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

The Mavs are indeed the scariest team in the West. To his credit, no one was making such an audacious statement in March of this year. But that’s the kind of experience that sets Magic apart from the rest.

About three months ago, he warned the entire league to be prepared for the Mavericks. Unfortunately, no one paid any attention and now the Dallas franchise is comfortably sitting in the NBA Finals, waiting for the tip-off. He posted,

“I want to put the Western Conference on notice – the Dallas Mavericks, coached under HOF Jason Kidd, are a different team with new additions of Washington, Lively, and Gafford. Watch out for them in the playoffs!”

Even though Magic didn’t specifically mention Luka Doncic in his post, he has been a longtime fan of the Mavs star. In addition, many people see a lot of Magic in Luka in the way he goes about his game.

Magic Johnson is a fan of Luka Doncic

Magic adores Luka to the extent that in 2020, he was on the lookout to sign the Slovenian to the Lakers. During his appearance on First Take, Magic was asked by Max Kellerman about potentially signing the Mavs star. He said, “Aye that’s right, Luka come on to the Lakers, I like that.”

Even though it’s a pipe dream for now, it’s not completely discardable because Magic and Luka have been tied together in so many conversations over the years. For example, during a conversation with the media in April this year, Monty Williams compared their playing styles to outline that they’re very similar in scoring and disabling defense.

Luka Doncic-Magic Johnson comparison from Monty Williams: “You run different defenses at him, you’re just hoping he messes up because he’s just that good… He reminds me of Magic in that way. Those guys are big and have great vision.”#MFFL #Mavericks pic.twitter.com/PI789N2RMk — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 13, 2024

He said, “He [Luka] reminds me of Magic in that way. Those guys are big and have great vision.” Imagine one day seeing Luka in purple and gold at the Crypto Arena and it’s the great Magic Johnson who introduces him to the fans.

Looking at the Lakers right now, they would love to accommodate a floor general like Luka. However, the only thing he might have currently in his mind is his first NBA championship, which is just a series away from him.