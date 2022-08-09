Basketball

Magic Johnson has a $620 million empire, but it all started with his father’s trash hauling service

Magic Johnson has a $620 million empire, but it all started with his father’s trash hauling service
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
‘Average Joes’ beat a retired $2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan at his own 3-point contests in random fitness centers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson has a $620 million empire, but it all started with his father’s trash hauling service
Magic Johnson has a $620 million empire, but it all started with his father’s trash hauling service

Magic Johnson changed his life’s perspective when his father, who worked at a trash hauling…