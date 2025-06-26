Magic Johnson Was Fined $500,000 by the NBA for Comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Magic Johnson had an admittedly short tenure as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations. But the Hall-of-Fame playmaker still managed to make waves throughout his two years in the role, which he began less than a year after Kobe Bryant’s retirement. The franchise hadn’t been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign, and Magic had plans to get the team back on track immediately.

The Lakers were filled with promising young talent when Magic took over, including D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. But they clearly weren’t enough to restore the franchise to its former glory. The Lakers legend knew that for LA to be a championship contender again, they needed to attract a big fish.

While still with the Indiana Pacers, Paul George was Magic’s first target. The California native had flirted with a return to his home state. Magic struggled not to share his interest in the All-Star forward on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When Kimmel asked Johnson who he’d like to go after, Magic said he wished he could discuss his plans but worried how the league would view it.

However, Johnson did say that if he ran into George on the street, he wouldn’t hesitate to talk to him. They did already know each other, after all.

“We going to say ‘Hi’ because we know each other. You just can’t say, ‘Hey, I want you to come to the Lakers.’ Even though I’m gonna be wink-winking … You know what that means right?” Magic told the longtime talk show host with a laugh. This comment proved to be a costly one for the five-time champion.

Over a year later, Magic returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed the consequences of his previous appearance. This time around, Johnson’s Lakers weren’t star-chasing, though, as the franchise had just signed LeBron James away from Cleveland. That certainly made Magic’s hefty tampering fine easier to swallow.

“Now, the last time I was here, I got in trouble. I’m making sure I don’t get in trouble today,” Magic opened before Kimmel explained the fine situation. “$500,000 … And we were having a good time too,” the legendary point guard shared before joking that Kimmel didn’t offer to help with the bill.

Magic would spend just one more season with the Lakers following his second appearance on Kimmel’s show. Even with LeBron, LA failed to make the playoffs in Magic’s final year with the franchise. He decided that his prior role as an NBA ambassador suited him better.

In the year after Johnson’s departure, the Lakers captured their 17th championship in franchise history — a triumph largely sparked by the acquisition of Anthony Davis. While that move proved pivotal, it also underscored that the role of team executive may not have been the right fit for Magic, who found it challenging to separate his front office duties from his instinct to comment on league-wide affairs.