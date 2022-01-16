Basketball

“Magic Johnson is not around the team on a daily basis!”: Russell Westbrook claps back at Lakers legend for his tweet saying the fans deserve better following embarrassing 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets

“Magic Johnson is not around the team on a daily basis!”: Russell Westbrook claps back at LA Lakers legend for his tweet saying the fans deserve better following embarrassing defeat to the Denver Nuggets
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Thank you for supporting Test cricket": Shane Warne congrats Virat Kohli for his contribution to Test cricket
Next Article
Highest run chase in Hobart Tests: What is the highest 4th innings successful run chase at Blundstone Arena?
NBA Latest Post
“Magic Johnson is not around the team on a daily basis!”: Russell Westbrook claps back at LA Lakers legend for his tweet saying the fans deserve better following embarrassing defeat to the Denver Nuggets
“Magic Johnson is not around the team on a daily basis!”: Russell Westbrook claps back at Lakers legend for his tweet saying the fans deserve better following embarrassing 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers suffer a humiliating 37-point defeat to the Nuggets, and…