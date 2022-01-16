“Magic Johnson is not around the team on a daily basis!”: Russell Westbrook claps back at Lakers legend for his tweet saying the fans deserve better following embarrassing 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers suffer a humiliating 37-point defeat to the Nuggets, and are getting harder to watch by the day.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been absolutely abysmal this season. Currently sitting with a 21-22 record, it is a far cry from what was expected from the Purple and Gold at the beginning of the season. They currently are on a 3-game losing streak, with the latest “L” coming against the Nuggets.

The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month. They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. pic.twitter.com/VDvfMV7k0L — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2022

The Lakers were spanked by a shorthanded Denver squad, with Nikola Jokic leading the way with a 17-12-13 triple-double. Moreover, they let Bones-Hyland give them a 27-piece and Jeff Green’s old self had 26 on the night.

Post-game, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted that Laker nation deserves so much more. Moreover, he wants to see a bit more effort, which, in fact, is the bare minimum any fanbase could ask for. Check the full tweet here:

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

However, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook wasn’t too pleased with this tweet. In fact, he had something to say about it. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “LeBron James got clamped by an autogenerated player?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as Davon Reed forces The King to slip and give up the ball

Russell Westbrook responds to Magic Johnson’s tweet following embarrassing defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

While Russell Westbrook didn’t have his worst night in a purple and gold jersey, it wasn’t anything to write home about. The 33-year-old ended the night with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and most surprising of all, 0 turnovers.

Double technical fouls on Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon. pic.twitter.com/iY1lWBliUq — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 16, 2022

Post-game, Westbrook was asked about the aforementioned Magic Johnson tweet. The former MVP didn’t really seem to be bothered by it. He goes on to say –

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. He’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day… I have no response to that.”

Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 16, 2022

You don’t need to be around the team to see the bonehead plays he makes on the court. For example, running at 100mph, jumping towards the rim, and then just throwing it away…into the stands. Like, what are you doing?

Perhaps, it is time for Westbrook, for once, to stop and think that he may be in the wrong just this once. If not, his bonehead plays will certainly cost the Lakers in the playoffs. If they make it that far, that is.

Also Read: “Angry Lakers fans diss their way into Russell Westbrook’s Instagram DMs”: The former MVP faces the wrath of Lakers Nation for his recent string of poor performances