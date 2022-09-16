Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the “Showtime Lakers” take a retreat to Hawaii after over 30 years

Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Magic Johnson join together with the rest of their former teammates to create something beautiful together

No matter how many decades pass by, the Showtime Lakers remain untouchable.

Now, in terms of success, of course, there have been other, more successful dynasties, the 96’ Bulls are just one of them. However, when it comes to the monstrosity this team was at flashy basketball?

Let’s just say, the fact that we still use ‘showtime’, every time a highlight happens proves as some indication as to how amazing they were.

But all that was back then, and we’re here today. The icons of the team Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have moved on to other things, and so has the rest of the team. And of course, they’re pretty darn old now too.

But, as a certain NBA legend reveals, apparently that didn’t matter at all, during a very, very recent event.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Dwyane Wade’s $19.7 million home is ‘more castle than mansion’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and the dream team join up for a practice session 30 years on

1989 was 33 years ago.

Why do we say that? No reason.

Just make sure you remember that piece of information, as you go through this wholesome tweet by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar below.

First time we were all together for a practice since I retired in 1989….

This is how you make a memory !! pic.twitter.com/eONXTDNHWI — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 16, 2022

This is beautiful.

The only thing that worries us is that maybe someone pushed a bit too hard, and muscles that have gotten more used to relaxing get damaged a little bit.

But if that was far from the case, this could just take the award for the most wholesome moment of 2022. And it’d be by the distance between the Sun and Pluto.

Just beautiful.

Also Read: $50 million Charles Barkley’s hilarious confession on smoking pot