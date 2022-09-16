Basketball

Dwyane Wade’s $19.7 million home is ‘more castle than mansion’

Dwyane Wade's $19.7 million home is 'more castle than mansion'
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent," says human rights lawyer
Next Article
"Get them out, Half of Indian team is finished": Asghar Afghan believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dismissals are enough to put pressure on India
NBA Latest Post
Dwyane Wade's $19.7 million home is 'more castle than mansion'
Dwyane Wade’s $19.7 million home is ‘more castle than mansion’

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat legend and now part owner of the Utah Jazz has a…