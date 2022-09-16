Dwyane Wade’s $19.7 million home is ‘more castle than mansion’

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat legend and now part owner of the Utah Jazz has a house that looks more like a castle than a mansion. A flex.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade belongs to a group of NBA elites that own a team. Partly, at least. Having such vast wealth at your disposal allows you to buy things that most people can’t even dream of.

Sure, we’re all aware of the fancy cars and jewelry that NBA players often indulge in. Of course, money allows you to buy things you have dreamed of. But when you get exorbitantly wealthy, you find out that there are things that are simply beyond your wildest imaginations.

Just ask Dwyane Wade himself. He owns a piece of property that is unlike any other. A mansion that is “more castle than a mansion”.

Dwayne Wade's Florida mansion is just too crazy 🔥😳

It looks like something like that is straight out of a fairy tale and it is stunning, to say the least. He apparently also held his wedding with Gabrielle Union here.

Dwyane Wade shelled out $19.7 million to buy a castle in Florida!

Yup, the price of that castle/mansion is a whopping $19.7 million. And to be fair, that kind of justifies the price. The house itself is a work of art. Located in a landlocked piece, surrounded by a freshwater moat, it looks like the backdrop for a Disney movie.

The house is 20,000 sq. ft. big and is built on a property measuring a huge 13.74 acres.

See Dwyane Wade's (former NBA player) Homestead in Florida.

Cost: 💰19.7m

Yoruba Charly Boy Big Brother pic.twitter.com/ZrrFlRho9S — #BREAKINGNEWS (@SPEE_01) September 11, 2022

The house also has manicured gardens on both sides with an entrance that looks grander than most Hollywood walkways, we are sure Dwyane got his money’s worth.

Although, we aren’t too sure about the mosquito problem here. More importantly, since its Flordia, we reckon the moats might have gators. But for Dwyane and Gabrielle, it’s a simple problem that money can solve.

