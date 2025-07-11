ESPN Insider Convinced Lakers Will Take a Slim Chance at Signing Nikola Jokic, Brings Up Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic’s decision to delay signing an extension with the Denver Nuggets has raised eyebrows around the league. When it comes to a franchise cornerstone, teams typically want to secure them as early as possible to avoid any uncertainty. In Jokic’s case, the Nuggets were ready to offer a three-year deal worth over $206 million this offseason.

But he chose to wait until next summer, when he’ll be eligible for a four-year, $285 million contract. Financially, it’s a smart move. But competitively, it leaves a small crack open, one that other teams are watching closely.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, that crack is enough to spark interest across the NBA. He pointed out that Jokic, known for being calculated and logical, is clearly aware of the benefits. But from the Nuggets’ perspective, it’s still not an ideal situation. Letting a generational player like Jokic approach the end of a contract without a new deal in place brings risk.

It encourages teams to start positioning themselves, just in case. He said, “There certainly are other teams that are going to be lined up, positioning themselves for the slim chance…that Joker might be available in that summer of ’27. One of those teams obviously is the Los Angeles Lakers.” There are a few reasons why the fit could be appealing.

For one, Jokic shares a strong relationship with Luka Doncic, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade earlier this year. That connection alone could tilt things in LA’s favor. Second, the Lakers have a history of attracting top-tier big men. MacMahon said the Lakers have “managed to get Wilt and Kareem and Shaq” in the past.

So, their confidence will be very high regarding signing the best big man or player in general in the league today. By 2027, when Jokic could realistically become available, the Lakers are expected to have enough cap space to make a serious offer.

For now, Jokic remains under contract with the Nuggets. He’s not on the market yet. But the NBA has seen situations like this evolve quickly. Interestingly, Brian Windhorst noted that Jokic declining the extension “wasn’t a stunner.” He stated that even the Nuggets‘ owner had said that Jokic is likely going to decline in 2025.

But the bottom line is that a generational player and a franchise cornerstone like Jokic shouldn’t be in this situation.