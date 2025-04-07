Magic Johnson Once Called 1979 Coin Flip “Perfect”, Says Michael Jordan Wouldn’t Have Been a Bull Otherwise

The NBA has widely improved its draft lottery system from its original design. It is significantly more convoluted and thorough to ensure more parity in the odds. That wasn’t the case ahead of the 1979 NBA Draft, which featured Magic Johnson. The winner of the first overall pick was chosen by a mere coin toss. However, Johnson believes it went perfectly, stating Michael Jordan wouldn’t have been a member of the Bulls otherwise.

A coin flip determined positioning before the NBA integrated the draft lottery system. The league used the coin flip from 1966 to 1984. This coin flip was between the team with the worst record in each division (now known as conferences). In 1979, those teams were the New Orleans Jazz and the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, they traded their first-round pick to the Lakers as part of a deal to sign Gail Goodrich. Despite boasting a 47-35 record in the 1978-79 season, the Lakers had the opportunity to win the first overall pick, an outcome that favored them, landing Los Angeles Magic Johnson.

History speaks for itself. Johnson went on to become arguably the greatest Laker of all time. A coin cost Bulls fans from witnessing one of the greatest point guards ever play in Chicago. However, Johnson revealed in an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that things worked out perfectly.

“I’m happy it turned out the way it did,” Johnson told Husdson. “Because there would be no Michael in Chicago and no Magic in LA. So it worked out perfect.”

In hindsight, Johnson’s statement is very reasonable. Destiny worked its course, leading the two greats to where they were meant to be. Johnson shined under the bright lights of Hollywood, while Jordan embodied the Windy City.

It seems asinine that the fate of NBA teams was once decided with a coin flip. However, that is a popular method for Magic and Jordan to settle disputes.

Magic Johnson and MJ use a coin flip to decide who pays for dinner

The NBA legends never played together in the league but are very close friends. Their respect for one another on the court transitioned into a life-long friendship off the court. Dinners became a staple in their relationship. In 2023, Johnson opened up about their dinner dynamics.

Magic would tease Jordan to be the one to pay for dinners since he was the billionaire of the two. But in 2023, Johnson joined his friend as a billionaire. Johnson revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, that they use a coin to decide their dinner fate.

“We actually flip a coin!” Johnson proclaimed. “It’s funny because I think both of us never thought we would be in this position. To be out there, to have yachts, to be able to go to dinner with our wives, to be in Europe, it’s just mind-blowing to both of us. We have fun with it.”

Coin flips may no longer be prominent in the NBA but Johnson and Jordan continue the tradition in their friendship.