“We Flip a Coin!”: Magic Johnson Reveals Dinner Dynamics With Michael Jordan, Discusses European Vacation

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and had a blast answering questions about his recent ventures. The conversation soon veered to Johnson’s dear friend and former league rival, Michael Jordan. The newly ordained billionaire talked about how he and Jordan decide who’ll pay for dinner while they are eating out.

Advertisement

Johnson and MJ were also spotted together vacationing with their families around the Mediterranean this summer. The Lakers legend had posted photos from the vacation on his social media pages.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7y986P2OJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Well, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s exotic vacation caught the attention of several media personalities, including Jimmy Kimmel. The veteran TV star accosted Magic for not inviting with them to Europe. After Johnson laughed it off, Kimmel asked Johnson a very valid question. Now that both he and MJ are billionaires, who pays for dinner. “We actually flip a coin!” the five-time NBA Champion replied.

Though both Jordan and Magic Johnson are billionaires now, they had apparently never imagined themselves to be in their current positions in life. Revealing his astonishment at their current achievements, Johnson remarked, “It’s funny because I think both of us never thought we would be in this position. To be out there, to have yachts, to be able to go to dinner with our wives, to be in Europe, it’s just mind blowing to both of us. We have fun with it.”

According to Forbes, Magic Johnson is the latest basketball player to become a billionaire after his net worth reached $1.2 billion. Furthermore, Michael Jordan was the first basketball personality to become a billionaire, with a current net worth of around $3 billion. All of these have allowed both Magic and MJ to buy several mansions and yachts while also being able to afford fancy vacations in exotic locations around the world.

Magic Johnson had his ups and lows in business while trying to build his billionaire profile

Magic Johnson has always had an entrepreneurial mindset since his early days in the league. Although this journey had its ups and downs, Johnson used his influence to build his billion-dollar industry and net worth that stands strong today.

Advertisement

Johnson started to venture into the business world by establishing the Magic Johnson Enterprises in 1981 after buying a radio station and stores that sold themed merchandise revolving around him. Though that plan didn’t work out, he was determined to establish a portfolio worth his stature in the industry. Johnson achieved his business breakthrough by being an early investor in Starbucks

Since then, Johnson made some astute investments that paid him well worth his money and efforts. Alongside Michael Jordan, Johnson raised $26,000,000 in funding for eSports team Team Liquid’s parent company, ‘aXiomatic.’ Since then, the investment has made around 220% returns, with the organization’s value shooting up to $440,000,000.

Surely, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson have always formed a solid pairing: be it on the Dream Team or as business partners 26 years later.