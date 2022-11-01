Magic Johnson Once Called Losing $50,000 ‘Stupid’ After Praising Giannis Antetokounmpo During Lakers Presidency

Magic Johnson the player and Magic Johnson the executive are two indistinguishable entities. For any NBA fan, Magic Johnson is right up there with the best ever to grace the hardwood. However, the same can’t be said of Johnson’s tenure as an executive in the league.

Johnson’s time as an executive was riddled with criticism by Lakers fans across the globe. And such criticism was well deserved too. Magic made multiple questionable moves and the Lakers fell far off their glory days under his reign as President of Basketball Operations.

Also read: Magic Johnson Reveals His Sheer Inability To Fire ‘Incapable’ Luke Walton Led To Him Abruptly Stepping Down as President For The Lakers

However, one move which the Lakers would have appreciated would have been a move that landed them Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2018, Magic, the then President of Basketball Operations was fined for tampering associated with the Bucks superstar.

Does this mean there was a chance of Giannis signing with the Lakers? Or was this a “silly” fine as Johnson alleged it was?

What was the incident that prompted a tampering fine for Magic Johnson?

In 2018, Magic Johnson publicly stated his affection for Giannis Antetokounmpo and how he loves The Greek Freak’s game. This incident prompted a fine of $50,000 as league rules interpreted the same as “tampering”.

What exactly did Magic say which led to tampering charges? Well, Magic compared himself to Giannis while also waxing literal about the Milwaukee Bucks star’s skill set.

“In his understanding of the game, his basketball IQ, his creativity of shots for his teammates. That’s where we [have the] same thing. Can bring it down, make a pass, make a play. I’m just happy he’s starting in the All-Star game because he deserves that. And he’s going to be like an MVP, a champion, this dude he’s going to put Milwaukee on the map. And I think he’s going to bring them a championship one day.”

While Magic is normally trolled for his “obvious” Johnson tweets, his “tampering” lines proved prophetic. Giannis did become the MVP and got Milwaukee a championship, albeit at a $50,000 expense for Magic.

After his association with the Lakers, Magic opened up about the incident and called it “silly”. Johnson said, “I think the Milwaukee fine was silly, just outright stupid. I was just complimenting him [Giannis] as well as the organization.”

Clearly, Magic’s “tampering” did not work and there was never a chance for the Lakers to get their hands on Giannis. A silly $50,000 fine and loss of employment were all it means now to Magic Johnson and the NBA world.

What were some of Magic’s disastrous moves as an executive with the Lakers?

Let’s begin with some of the trades and non-trades. Magic allegedly passed on a trade for Paul George who was at the peak of his powers in Indiana. Not passing up on a young Brandon Ingram or the #2 pick that became Lonzo Ball was what lost them the PG sweepstakes.

Not trading for an All-Star is one. Trading away a future All-Star who you drafted without playing to his strengths is another. The future All-Star in question was none other than D’Angelo Russell, the #2 pick by the Lakers in 2015.

Moving a young Ivica Zubac who has been the starting center for their hometown rivals ever since was another. While drafting Russell and Zubac may be lauded, moving them before they grew into their own was clearly a mistake.

A team with LeBron, PG, Russell, and Zubac among others could have wreaked havoc in the league. However, it wasn’t to be for the Lakers or Magic as their failures were interlinked. A sad end to an illustrious professional relationship indeed between the Lakers, the employer, and Magic, the star employee.

Also read: “I Wasn’t Happy Being The Lakers President”: Magic Johnson Once Cried While Confessing His True Emotions Regarding His Job