Magic Johnson Reminisces 40-Year-Old Event While Celebrating LeBron James Crossing 40,000 Career Points

The latest home clash of the Los Angeles Lakers has found its place in the NBA history books. Playing against the Denver Nuggets, the franchise’s talisman LeBron James has crossed 40,000 career points in his 21st year in the league. The memorable occasion served as a source of celebration for the match attendee Magic Johnson as he displayed his gratitude. In the process, the 64-year-old also reminisced about a 40-year-old event to give a glimpse of the Lakers’ legacy.

Uploading a clip of James’ history-making layup alongside a visual from the scoreboard on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson wrote,

“Congratulations to LeBron James for being the first and only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points! I’m so glad I was here to witness such an incredible feat”.

Following this, the 5x champion reflected on the moment his former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke the NBA record for all-time scoring. The Michigan-born shed light on his defining assist to the iconic center in 1983 upon observing yet another significant chapter from up close. In the end, the 6ft 9″ legend even openly demanded the team to secure a victory to make the event more memorable.

“I love that I’m here tonight, I got to see when LeBron broke Kareem’s record, and the fact I was the one who passed it to Kareem when he originally set the record! Now we need the Lakers to pull out a victory to make the night even bigger and better for LeBron!”

His words portrayed the evolution of the game of basketball while capturing the ever-flowing nature of the league. Johnson considered himself lucky to witness these historical instances after etching his name alongside these iconic figures through his endeavors. Hence, his inner fanboy took precedence during this moment showcasing his sustained admiration for the NBA and loyalty towards the Lakers.