14 Years After Getting Drafted Before Kobe Bryant, Former Grizzlies Player Met a Cruel Fate at the Hands of His Ex-Wife Over $1,000,000

The 1996 NBA Draft featured many great players. But, perhaps the best player in the draft was none other than Kobe Bryant who was selected with the 13th overall pick. Just six picks earlier, the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that the Black Mamba was interested in joining, selected Lorenzen Wright. While he was not as successful as Kobe, Wright had a respectable NBA career, particularly standing out with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, 14 years after he was drafted, he met a cruel fate at the hands of his ex-wife, over $1,000,000.

Wright spent 13 seasons in the NBA. Playing for the Clippers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Kings, and Cavaliers, he was a serviceable center. Over the course of his career, he averaged around eight points, six rebounds, and an assist per game. At the age of 34, Lorenzen was still ready to play more basketball. However, he never got to continue his dream career due to the greed of his own family.

14 years after being drafted ahead of Kobe Bryant, Lorenzen Wright had his life taken away from him

Although nothing spectacular, Lorenzen Wright had a decent career as an NBA player. Coming out of the University of Memphis, Wright was drafted seventh overall in 1996, the same draft that featured the legendary Kobe Bryant, who went 13th overall. Unfortunately, things did not take long to turn for the worse from there.

14 years after entering the NBA’s ranks, the 6’11” center suffered a cruel fate at the hands of his ex-wife and her partner. Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner took Lorenzen’s life on July 18, 2010. He was shot 11 times by Turner before he finally passed away. His body was only discovered 10 days later in a field.

But, why did his ex-wife conspire to commit a crime of this gravity? If reports are to be believed, she did this for the $1,000,000 life insurance policy Wright had in his name, the money that she claimed she would have used to support and take care of the seven children they had together.

For seven years, his death remained a mystery. No suspects were identified or arrested. However, after collecting key pieces of evidence, the police arrested Turner and Sherra Wright. A trial began, and on July 25, 2019, Sherra pled guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Sherra Wright tried to make parole in 2022 but was promptly denied

Three years after being sentenced, Sherra Wright appeared for a parole hearing. She tried to get the same as well as apply for an early release. Her case revolved around the fact that she was doing well in prison and her rehabilitation was going smoothly. Nevertheless, she was denied parole and told to serve the full 30-year sentence.

She will be able to apply for parole again in another five years. However, given the most recent outcome and the heinous nature of her crime, there will justifiably be those who oppose any chance for her release.