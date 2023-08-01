Amidst $1,000,000,000 Offer for Kylian Mbappe, Joe Rogan Believes LeBron James Could Become ‘King of Arabia’: “That Is So Crazy”

The recent saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s transfer from PSG has caught the attention of the whole world. While the Frenchman wants to stay at the club till the end of next year and then move out after his contract expires. The club does not want him to leave for free and instead sell him this season itself. While there have been a number of clubs that are linked to him, a club from Saudi Arabia recently made a $1 billion offer for him. If agreed, Mbappé would get $700 million and PSG will receive a transfer fee of $300 million.

Ever since the offer was made, people have been left in awe of the money that Saudi Arabia has to offer and it has caught the attention of a lot of high-profile names like Joe Rogan, who recently reacted to it.

What did Joe Rogan say about the $700 million offer made to Kylian Mbappe?

While speaking about the offer made by Al-Hilal to sign Kylian Mbappé during a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was as astonished as everyone who has heard about it. He also made a startling example of NBA great LeBron James receiving a similar offer.

Interestingly, Rogan brought up the idea of NBA legend, LeBron James, potentially moving to Saudi Arabia. While suggesting that James would become the king of the country if he was to move there. He said:

“They have so much money. LeBron will become a Saudi Arabian king. He’ll be the king of basketball over there. That is so crazy.”

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been investing a lot in the sport of football as of late and it will be interesting to see if they do it for basketball in the future as well.

Is LeBron James retiring soon?

Following the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was known that LeBron James wasn’t too sure about continuing to play the sport of basketball. At 38, he has achieved everything that the sport has to offer and has nothing left to prove.

While fans worried about him retiring from the sport LeBron, James recently made it known that he isn’t going away just yet. Speaking about his potential retirement from the sport of basketball, LeBron, James mentioned that he will walk away when he isn’t able to give his 100% to the sport.

However, that day is still far and fans can certainly expect him to light up the basketball court as he has done throughout his career.