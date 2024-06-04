Magic Johnson’s Act of Kindness Earns Appreciation at Arizona State University

Magic Johnson was taught some invaluable life skills by his parents, which included his admirable work ethic that earned him five NBA Champions. However, Magic’s parents also taught him things that helped him get close to people. The Lakers legend recently showed at Arizona State University why he is regarded as a man of the people despite his billionaire status.

Magic showcased his tendency to care for people’s well-being when he stopped his speech midway at Arizona State University to get a glass of water for an attendee in the front row who was struggling with a cough.

Johnson was recently the guest speaker at an ASU event celebrating the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Los Angeles Lakers icon was sharing his experiences of growing up in Michigan as an African-American boy while MLK was fighting for equal rights for all citizens.

As he was talking about the adjustments he had to make when he enrolled in the all-white Everett High School, a woman in the front row felt discomfort and began coughing. Instead of ignoring it like most people would have done, Johnson immediately paused his speech and asked for a glass of water for the woman.

“I’m a caretaker.” @MagicJohnson takes time to ask a lady if she’s in need of water during his speech. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aObAwWHloQ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 4, 2024

When some of the attendees in the auditorium giggled, he insisted that he wasn’t joking and reiterated that he wanted the woman to be assisted with water. After getting her the necessary help, the Hall of Famer spoke about his mother teaching him the responsibility of providing aid to anyone in need.

Magic said,

“We gotta take care of people. My mother taught me how to take care of people. I’m a caretaker. I’m just like my father. I’m a worker, I am strong. And I’m just like my mother. Love to give back. And I got a smile.”

Johnson’s kind act earned him earnest applause from those in attendance. His joke about his world famous smile also amused the audience. In mere seconds, the NBA legend showcased his charm, benevolence, and quick wit.

It’s no surprise that he’s still so popular among fans. Magic’s kindness and sensitivity alongside his humor makes him an endearing character to most fans.

Magic Johnson gives Martin Luther King Jr. credit for his altruistic nature

Like most African-Americans who grew up in the mid-to-late 20th century, Magic Johnson holds Martin Luther King Jr. in high regard for his selfless work in helping minorities get equal rights. The civil rights leader inspired the Lakers icon to give back to society and continue spreading his message.

In a recent post on X, Johnson paid homage to MLK and committed to continue walking the same path that he did,

I wouldn’t be where I am today without the dedication, vision, and sacrifice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I honor him for being a voice for equity and what is right. Dr. King is an inspiration! I am dedicated to continuing his legacy through my work in underserved communities.… pic.twitter.com/i6FDnx7wzk — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 15, 2024

Johnson has been a big believer in philanthropy from a young age. In 1991, he set up the Magic Johnson Foundation to assist underprivileged people in ethnically diverse communities. He may not be the civil rights icon that MLK was, but he’s doing his part and using his platform and privilege to assist those in need.