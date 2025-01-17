“Make Him or Break Him”: Scottie Pippen Believes Pat Riley Can Save Zion Williamson’s Career

Zion Williamson was projected to be the next face of the league when he was drafted. Unfortunately, he has failed to meet those expectations due to constant injuries. Additionally, his lack of discipline in remaining in shape and keeping active has resulted in negative narratives surrounding him. Many believe that his tenure in the NBA will end sooner rather than later. However, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen believes Williamson’s career is saveable. He points to Pat Riley and the Miami Heat as the perfect candidates to turn his career around.

Pippen made a guest appearance on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David. The two began discussing the lack of toughness in the modern NBA including Williamson. Pippen went on to reveal his disappointment in Zion’s progression but still has faith that he can live up to his potential in the right situation. He said,

“Veteran leadership around this kid may help him and to help jumpstart his career in a sense. It’s just as important for him off the court to work on himself as it is on the court. You’re either going to make him or break him, somebody like Pat Riley in the Miami Heat organization.”

If Zion continues down this path, Pippen doesn’t believe he’ll live up to his Hall-of-Fame potential. However, he does see a reality where he achieves what he’s capable of. That being with the Heat organization. Miami is notorious for not tolerating any slouching around or tartiness.

Heat president Pat Riley doesn’t show any bias towards any player. This is evident with Miami’s ongoing situation with six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Miami holds each player to the same standard and accountability, which Pippen thinks will serve Williamson the best. The Heat also have significantly more veterans than New Orleans to keep Zion in check, including former players such as Udonis Haslem.

Pippen is supportive of the impact Riley’s system has on young players. It pushes players to the limits and tests their love for the sport. Although the Hall-of-Fame forward never played for Riley he witnessed this through his contemporaries during Riley’s stints with the Lakers, Knicks, and Heat. Since there are doubts about Williamson’s passion, this method of training could be what is needed for him to break through.

Of course, this is all contingent on the Pelicans deciding to blow up their core and trade the two-time All-Star. As things stand, Zion Williamson’s status in New Orleans is safe but that could change quickly in the NBA.