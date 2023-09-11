“Make Sure Kobe Bryant Didn’t Dominate”: Michael Jordan, Quarter of a Century Ago, Revealed His ‘Mission’ For 19 Y/o Lakers Star At 1998 ASG

Like many his age, Kobe Bryant grew up idolizing Chicago Bulls icon, Michael Jordan. So, when he eventually faced off against him in the 1998 All-Star game as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, many were beyond excited. The former Lakers star likely wasn’t feeling too differently himself. As for Jordan, the man entered the game with rather nefarious intentions. After facing off against the then-19-year-old in the game, MJ revealed his master plan with a smirk on his face, having executed it already.

Michael and Kobe were two players that were spitting images of one another. It wasn’t just their playstyle that was similar. The two also shared the same head coach, despite never playing together. They were even among the only players that have won an NBA championship for three years in a row.

However, as their common coach, the legendary Phil Jackson once revealed a key difference between them. As time went on, Bryant was able to learn to be a better leader, something that played a big part in him winning the last two of his five championships.

Michael Jordan revealed his plan to not let Kobe Bryant play to his best during the 1998 All-Star game

In 1998, after finally getting consistent playing time with the Lakers as a sophomore, Kobe Bryant had been receiving Michael Jordan comparisons all season. So, it wasn’t too surprising to find that the man himself had heard of the young Mamba. However, MJ was in no mood to let the young man off easy for being compared to him. After holding him to 18 points, on 43.8% shooting overall, here is what he said in the post-match press conference.

“I just wanted to make sure that Kobe (Bryant) didn’t dominate… The hype was me against him. And I know I wasn’t 100%. And he was biting at the bits!… I was just hopeful, and glad that I was able to fight him off…”

Kobe Bryant was interviewed after the game too. When asked about the whole experience, and facing off against his idol, he excitedly said the following.

“It felt good! I thought I was going to be nervous! I thought I was going to be all shaky. But when the ball went up, and we went up and down the court a few times, I felt fine… Mike (Michael Jordan) is incredible! He knows how to keep the defense off balance, and he is spectacular!”

By the end of his night, Jordan had rather fittingly scored 23 points, along with recording 8 assists, and 3 steals, while shooting 55.6% from the field.

Along with his stats, MJ also came away with a sense of respect for young Kobe Bryant after the All-Star game. Jordan was someone who seldom spoke about anyone as highly as he did about Kobe. As the years went on, the two became akin to siblings by their own admission. And when Bryant tragically passed away in 2020, it was Jordan’s speech that brought on the most tears. Admittedly, beyond fitting.

Kobe received a touching farewell from the NBA, from Jordan

Kobe Bryant was in the NBA for a long time after Michael Jordan’s second retirement. In fact, there was enough time for the GOAT to amass quite the fortune, before using it to become majority owner of his hometown team, the Charlotte Hornets. In 2016, as he played his final game against that very same franchise, the Black Mamba received a heartfelt message from his ‘big brother’.

The Bulls legend has never been one to make public statements very often, never mind getting on camera, since his retirement from the NBA. Yet he did so with the widest smile on his face for the Lakers icon. To this day, the clip remains a testament to how much these two meant to each other.