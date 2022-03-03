“Draymond Green don’t average double-figure rebounds, assists, or points and made the All-Star team”: Kendrick Perkins talks about the former DPOY adding the necessary swagger and drip to the Dubs

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the return of Draymond Green will fix all the things for the Warriors.

The Warriors are testing rough waters amid the absence of their point forward and playmaker Draymond Green. Steve Kerr and his men have lost their last two games and are currently lacking the energy they had for most of the season.

The Dubs are on the verge of losing their second seeding to the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been on a tear lately, courtesy of Ja Morant. Recently, the Warriors blew a 21-point lead against the Mavericks at home, exposing the loopholes in their defense without Draymond.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry is the best player on the Warriors. However, Draymond is the heart and soul of the team. The Dubs are 28-6 with him and 15-13 without him, which says a lot about the 2022 DPOY candidate.

Also read: “DeMar DeRozan told me not to dwell on one game and move on”: Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu says the 5x All-Star advises him on many things both on and off the court

During a recent episode of NBA Today on ESPN, former champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins had an interesting way of exhibiting his point of Draymond being the most important player on the Warriors.

Kendrick Perkins talks about Draymond Green adding swag and drip to the Warriors roster.

Draymond gave a new definition to the tweener position in the NBA. The former DPOY may not be the most skilled player on the roster but is a primary ingredient in winning. The 31-year old may not average in double digits, but his mere presence on the court is a big bonus.

Big Perk, who had recently tweeted about Draymond being the most important player on the Warriors roster, had the following to say during a recent segment of NBA Today.

“Look, when you talk about energy, you’re talking about swagger. If you got Draymond Green out there, it’s a difference-maker, and a lot of people cannot relate when I say he’s the heart and soul of the team. This is how much coaches value Draymond Green around the league, the man don’t average double-figure rebounds, assists, or points and made the All-Star team as a reserve.

I had to break down to all the casuals on NBA Today what I meant about Draymond Green being the Most Important Player on Golden State!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/jGGoF9cHrE — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 2, 2022

Draymond has four All-Star selections, six All-NBA Defensive Team selections, and is a former DPOY. The three-time champion has also led the league in steals.

Also read: “James Harden needs 6 three’s to pass Reggie Miller”: The Beard can further etch his name into the record books in his home debut with the 76ers

Despite being one of the best backcourts in NBA history, the Splash Brothers need Draymond to be the facilitator for them. That’s what Draymond brings to the table.