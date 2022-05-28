“LeBron James would laugh at being compared to Stephen Curry”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst believes Warriors MVP isn’t there yet

As Stephen Curry makes a quest for his 4th title, the Warriors superstar’s comparisons to LeBron James seek an all-time high.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of the most influential superstars in the modern era of the NBA. The two multiple-time champions have revolutionized the game of basketball in their distinctive way and are great ambassadors of the game.

Both Curry and James have some history between them, facing each other in four consecutive Finals, with the Warriors MVP having a 3-1 edge. However, it’s impossible to ignore the Kevin Durant factor in this rivalry, who was the Finals MVP in two of the three championships that the Dubs won.

With the win against the Mavericks in the WCF, the Warriors have clinched a Finals appearance for the 6th time in 8-years, making them the first team to do so after the 90’s Bulls. Steph Curry became the recipient of the first-ever Earvin Magic Johnson WCF MVP award.

As the Chef inches closer to a potential 4th title, his comparisons to James are on an all-time high. During a recent segment of ESPN’s Get Up, veteran sportswriter, Brian Windhorst, revealed what James would feel about these comparisons.

Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James would laugh at being compared to Stephen Curry.

Windy does make a valid point considering the sheer difference in the physicality between the two future Hall of Famers. Standing at 6″9′, James is a freak of nature, possessing unreal athleticism and strength. On the other hand, a 6″3′ Curry relies more on his shooting prowess.

Thus it is unfair to compare the two MVPs in a one-on-one situation. Nevertheless, Curry has been the only player after James to capture the imagination of hoop fans everywhere. Curry is currently 4-wins away from his 4th title, which would tie him with James.

The comparisons between Curry and James seem to be at an all-time high, with many suggesting the former could dethrone LBJ as the best of the current generation, something ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst found highly amusing.

“LeBron James would laugh at the concept that they’re being compared like this,” said Windy.

Even though Curry tends to win his 4th title in the upcoming Finals, it is difficult to put him on the same level as James. While they might have the same no of titles, James exceeds Curry in almost every category of individual statistics.

Moreover, Curry is yet to win a Finals MVP, whereas James won the Bill Russell award every time his team won the chip.

A lot is riding on Steph’s legacy in the upcoming playoffs, with many expecting him to not only win the chip but also tick the Finals MVP box.