Basketball

“Man I need one of these posters!” Allen Iverson gets emotional looking at a poster of him and Kobe Bryant from Game 4 of the 2001 NBA finals

"Man I need one of these posters!": Allen Iverson gets emotional looking at a poster of him and Kobe Bryant from Game 4 of the 2001 NBA finals
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
NA VCT Main Event: Here are the last two teams to qualify for the NA VCT main event from the first open qualifiers
Next Article
Bubzkji shifts career to CSGO expert for TV2 as Astralis terminates contract.
NBA Latest Post
"Man I need one of these posters!": Allen Iverson gets emotional looking at a poster of him and Kobe Bryant from Game 4 of the 2001 NBA finals
“Man I need one of these posters!” Allen Iverson gets emotional looking at a poster of him and Kobe Bryant from Game 4 of the 2001 NBA finals

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant share a deep connection – something that keeps him grounded…