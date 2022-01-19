“Allen Iverson is the only player to outscore Michael Jordan in the 983 opponents the latter faced as a Bulls”: A shocking statistic reveals The Answer had MJ’s number

An interesting statistic shows Allen Iverson is the only player to outscore Michael Jordan during the latter’s tenure in the Chicago Bulls.

Probably, one of the greatest to ever play the game, Michael Jordan had opponents beat even before they entered the United Center, such was the aura of his Airness. The Bulls legend prevented the likes of Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and John Stockton from winning a single championship in their careers.

In the 983 opponents he faced during his Bulls tenure, Jordan outscored 982 of them. The only player who got the better of MJ was Sixers MVP Allen Iverson. The six-foot point guard was the 1st pick in the iconic draft class of 1996, consisting of Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, and Steve Nash.

Iverson was a revolutionary player and a cultural icon. In an era dominated by big men, AI cemented one of the greatest legacies. The Answer single-handedly carried the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals, where they faced the iconic Lakers duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

A recent statistic puts AI in an elite category. The four-time scoring champion is the only player to outscore MJ when the latter played for the Bulls.

Allen Iverson vs. Michael Jordan

In the seven games that they played against each other, MJ and the Bulls hold a comfortable 6-1 lead. However, Iverson averaged a higher PPG than Jordan in their seven meetings. The statistics go as follows.

The Answer averaged 27.1 PPG compared to Jordan’s 24.0 PPG in those matchups. Iverson shot 46.8% from the field and an impressive 43.9% from the 3-point line. On the other hand, MJ shot 45.5% from the field and 38.1% from the 3-point line.

During his tenure with the Bulls, Michael Jordan faced 983 opponents. He outscored 982 of them. The only player who outscored him is Allen Iverson (Iverson – 27.1, Jordan – 24.0)#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/gyoH6OIqZF — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 18, 2022

One of AI’s career highlights will always be him crossing over Jordan in the former’s rookie year. Not only would Iverson get the better of MJ with his handles, but follow it up with a mid-range jumper.

The statistic tilts further in favor of Iverson only if MJ’s stint in the Wizards was to be counted.