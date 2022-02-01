“Man, passing Kobe Bryant, that’s nice!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to making NBA History yet again, passes the Black Mamba for the most 20-point quarters

Warriors’ MVP Stephen Curry makes records yet again, crosses Kobe Bryant for most 20-point quarters in NBA History

Stephen Curry and the Warriors made their way to the Toyota Center tonight, to take on the Houston Rockets. Coming into the game with a 5-win streak, the Dubs looked to extend it to six, and they did just that tonight. The Warriors came with a purpose tonight, and they fulfilled it, winning the contest 122-108.

The Warriors’ offense, being as spectacular as it is, wasn’t the highlight tonight. It was their tremendous defense. In the final five minutes of the game, the Dubs just allowed the Rockets to make one field goal. Along with that, Stephen Curry exploded for 21 points in the 4th. After just having 19 points in the first 3 quarters, the Chef decided to shrug away the shooting woes, and went 7/14 from the deep en-route a 40-point night.

Stephen Curry now holds more 20-point quarters than Kobe Bryant

Creating NBA records and history is now a nightly thing for Steph. Every 3-pointer he makes, he builds on his record. Every game where he makes a 3, he adds to his tally for most consecutive games with a 3(172 currently). Tonight, during his 4th quarter explosion, he created NBA History yet again. With the 21-points in the 4th tonight, Stephen Curry now has 37 instances where he has a 20+ point quarter. He surpasses Kobe Bryant, who held the NBA record with 36 such quarters.

Most times scoring 20 Points in a Quarter (Since 1997): Stephen Curry: 37x

Kobe Bryant: 36x With his 4th Quarter tonight, Stephen Curry has surpassed Kobe Bryant and now has the most 20 Point Quarters since the stat was recorded pic.twitter.com/UhG8W2cAkJ — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) February 1, 2022

When Steph was told about the same, he had a very subtle reaction, as one would expect from him.

Steph surpassed Kobe Bryant for the most 20-point quarters in NBA history “Man, that’s nice” 😀 pic.twitter.com/dVlocBfXwY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

The Warriors would hope that Steph is now out of his slump, and is back to being himself. After having made around 47% of his threes in the last 3 encounters, the Chef has shown signs that he’s back. Hopefully, it’s for good and Curry finishes the season strong.