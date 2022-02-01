“THANK YOU KEVIN PORTER JR FOR IGNITING STEPHEN CURRY!”: Warriors’ fans thank the third-year Rockets player for trash talking the Chef, results in a 40-point night

Warriors’ fans took it to Twitter as they thanked the Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. for trash talking and flaming Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors made their way to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets tonight. After winning five in a row, the Dubs wanted to extend their win streak, as they start the road trip, and they did just that. The Warriors took down the hosts 122-108.

The Warriors were up 61-52 at the half, and it looked like it would be another sub-par Stephen Curry night. He had 10 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds at the half while shooting 1/3 from the deep. However, something happened in the third quarter, that totally changed the course of the game. Kevin Porter Jr. got called for a foul on Steph, a call which he did not like. Instead of talking to the referee, he decided to trash talk Steph. Big mistake.

Steph is just ignoring Kevin Porter Jr. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gzPi7mifhU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Warriors Twitter thanks Kevin Porter Jr for igniting Stephen Curry

As soon as Kevin Porter Jr talked his trash, the very next possession, Stephen Curry got a steal, and drained a triple.

This is the possession right after Kevin Porter Jr stared down Steph 😭 pic.twitter.com/ddQKNAsCax — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 1, 2022

Since the time KPJ talked his talk, Steph went for 24 points, 21 of them coming in the 4th quarter. He shot 5/8 from the deep during that time, and burned the Rockets. The Dubs fans took a moment to thank KPJ for his important contribution towards the same.

I really wanna send Kevin Porter Jr a thank you card — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 1, 2022

Kevin Porter Jr. really triggered the psycho in Steph lol https://t.co/E99mbUEJB2 — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 1, 2022

Steph tonight:

40 pts

9 asts

5 rebs

1 stl

1 blk

7 made threes

57/50/88 shooting splits

21 4th quarter points

1st 40 point game in 2022 Thank you, KPJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IJtHwGvFYS — Eli 🇯🇲 (@OakTownEli) February 1, 2022

Shout out to KPJ for waking up Wardell — Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) February 1, 2022

Thank you KPJ, you the real MVP. https://t.co/OUhqv0JB32 — Reign (@Reign51324983) February 1, 2022

The only thing Stephen Curry needed to break out of his slump was Kevin Porter Jr. trash-talking him. @JoeKaiserSports @ProfessorDrz pic.twitter.com/bNiGykZDre — Moody (@EricNMoody) February 1, 2022

The rest of the NBA looking at Kevin Porter Jr. after waking Steph up. pic.twitter.com/Zk941fj6lG — Josh Miller (@miltrain) February 1, 2022

With Steph shooting the way he is since the last three games, the Dubs fans are hopeful that the worst shooting point of his career is towards an end.

Last three games, Curry is 16-for-34 from three (47.1 percent) — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 1, 2022

We’ll have to see how Steph and the Warriors fare as they head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on a back-to-back.