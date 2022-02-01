Basketball

“THEY HATE THE PROCESS BUT WE WILL KEEP BUSTIN’ THEIR ASS!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid has a hilariously explosive reaction to late OT win vs Grizzlies

"THEY HATE THE PROCESS BUT WE WILL KEEP BUSTIN' THEIR ASS!": 76ers' Joel Embiid has a hilariously explosive reaction to late OT win vs Grizzlies
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"THANK YOU KEVIN PORTER JR FOR IGNITING STEPHEN CURRY!": Warriors' fans thank the third-year Rockets player for trash talking the Chef, results in a 40-point night
Next Article
“The Raptors absolutely ROBBED Portland in the Gary Trent Jr-Normal Powell trade”: Stephen Curry, Lillard, and Harden are the only players who had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ 3s than the Raps guard
NBA Latest Post
“The Raptors absolutely ROBBED Portland in the Gary Trent Jr-Normal Powell trade”: Stephen Curry, Lillard, and Harden are the only players who had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ 3s than the Raps guard
“The Raptors absolutely ROBBED Portland in the Gary Trent Jr-Normal Powell trade”: Stephen Curry, Lillard, and Harden are the only players who had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ 3s than the Raps guard

Dropping 31 points on 9 three-pointers, Trent Jr was absolutely clinical in the Raptors’ 106-100…