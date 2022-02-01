“THEY HATE THE PROCESS BUT WE WILL KEEP BUSTIN’ THEIR ASS!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid has a hilariously explosive reaction to late OT win vs Grizzlies

Joel Embiid reacts explosively as Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers win an OT game against the Memphis Grizzlies

What. A. Game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers was never expected to be this close of a game. After all, Joel Embiid was out during this game, for rest reasons. And because of it, many expected the 76ers to have some major problems against a rising Grizzlies team. And to be honest, they absolutely did.

There were stretches during this game, where the 76ers could do absolutely nothing to stop Ja Morant and his team, which was especially the case during the 4th quarter. But, fortunately for them, instead of a certain other point guard who folds in crunch time moments, they had Tyrese Maxey on their side. And well, the man had quite the big night for Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey tonight: 33 PTS

8 REB

4 BLK

13-23 FG The Sixers beat the red hot Grizzlies without Embiid. pic.twitter.com/bbTAzBRdho — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2022

The second-year player also scored the final bucket of this game, banking home a layup to seal the win for the 76ers, right at the buzzer. And we think it’d be fair to say that his superstar teammate, Joel Embiid was absolutely buzzed about it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Joel Embiid puts out a hyped tweet on the 76ers’ win after they close out the game late on

Joel Embiid may not have been on the court with a jersey on for Philly today, but you best believe the man was present courtside to support his teammates.

Even with that being said though, it is very likely that the man was incredibly nervous for his team ahead of this game. Heck, given how the match went, he was probably also nervous, all the way through to the end.

So, with that in mind, it’s probably understandable for him to have an absolutely explosive reaction after the game. And have an explosive reaction, he absolutely did!

THEY HATE THE PROCESS but We will keep thriving….. Great Dub!! HELL YEAA — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 1, 2022

What makes this tweet even better, is this clip from after the game, where Joel Embiid is seen hopping like a kindergartener, without a care in the world.

Overall, this was a great team win for the 76ers. And frankly, we can’t help but be impressed that they did it without their superstar center.

