“Man, y’all should’ve seen how crazy I was in my younger days!”: Lakers’ LeBron James brags about the speed he had in his younger days to NBA fan on Twitter

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to a fan’s disbelief at an impressive compilation video of plays from his younger days

LeBron James has been in this league for a loooong time. The man is in his 19th year right now. That alone is absolutely crazy.

However, what’s even crazier, is that only now, at age 37, are we starting to see his freakish athleticism start to wain a bit. And somehow, James is still pulling off things like this.

However, no matter what he can still do, young and prime LeBron James was built different. The man was a hunk of muscle, who could move faster and jump higher than anyone on the court. And hence, as you’d probably expect, someone could make a pretty good highlight video out of it. And hence, someone did just that.

Recently someone was in absolute awe of that very same video and tweeted this out.

And after seeing this, it seems that LeBron James himself needed to put his own thoughts on the little compilation video out there. And we won’t lie, we can’t tell if the man is truly just joking or not.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James responds to fan being in disbelief by saying something about the speed of the clip

What did he say about it, you ask?

Well, just take a look at the tweet below.

Cause it’s not. It’s actually in Slo-Mo! 🤫😉👑 https://t.co/MKmxI02k9G — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 1, 2022

Yep. Slow-Mo.

As we said, we think he’s joking. But, given the nuclear athleticism of younger versions of LeBron James, we really can’t tell for sure.

But, why did the man respond to this fan at all? At the end of the day, gloating about himself isn’t something that James seems like he does.

Perhaps, now that he’s getting old, he seems to only get more wistful about his youth… Or maybe he’s just bragging because he wanted to brag.

Who knows?

