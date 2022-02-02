Basketball

“Mostly video games, and Jamal Crawford, Penny Hardaway too”: LaMelo Ball answers Shaquille O’Neal’s question of who he modeled his game after

"Mostly video games, and Jamal Crawford, Penny Hardaway too": LaMelo Ball answers Shaquille O'Neal's question of who he modeled his game after
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James might have to leave LA, it could be Cleveland or somewhere else": Charles Oakley hints at the King joining the Cavaliers to win his 5th NBA championship
Next Article
"Man, y'all should've seen how crazy I was in my younger days!": Lakers' LeBron James brags about the speed he had in his younger days to NBA fan on Twitter
NBA Latest Post
"Man, y'all should've seen how crazy I was in my younger days!": Lakers' LeBron James brags about the speed he had in his younger days to NBA fan on Twitter
“Man, y’all should’ve seen how crazy I was in my younger days!”: Lakers’ LeBron James brags about the speed he had in his younger days to NBA fan on Twitter

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to a fan’s disbelief at an impressive compilation video of…