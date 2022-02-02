“Mostly video games, and Jamal Crawford, Penny Hardaway too”: LaMelo Ball answers Shaquille O’Neal’s question of who he modeled his game after

In light of being selected for the Rising Stars challenge, LaMelo Ball reveals the players he has modeled his game after.

With just his second year into the league, LaMelo Ball has showcased glimpses of a potential superstar. The 20-year old is taking the Charlotte Hornets to nationally televised games. The ROTY has impressive playmaking ability and can be relied on during a clutch situation.

The youngest son of LaVar Ball is a crowd puller, which is evident with the hype at the Spectrum Center. LaMelo has one of the best basketball IQs in the league despite being so young. The Hornets point guard is great at running the offensive plays for his team and dishing out assists.

Currently, LaMelo is averaging 19.5 PPG, 7.7 APG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.5 SPG, a significant jump from his last season’s statistics. His partnership with Miles Bridges makes them one deadly pair. Michael Jordan’s frequent appearances at the games bear evidence to this fact.

Recently, LaMelo caught up with the crew of NBA on TNT Tuesdays after his announcement for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Our guy @MELOD1P has been selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT & CONGRATULATE MELO! 🕺🛸#AllFly | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xNCzmQUeuz — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 2, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal asks LaMelo Ball about his inspiration.

Though rumor mills were already buzzing with news of LaMelo making the Rising Stars Challenge, NBA on TNT confirmed it on Tuesday. One cannot argue LaMelo’s case for the Rising Stars Challenge. The Chino Hills sensation can shoot, pass, and has a veteran-like basketball IQ.

During a recent interaction with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, LaMelo would reveal the players he has modeled his game after. Shaq stated that the Hornets point guard reminded him of Penny Hardaway.

“Honestly, myself,” said LaMelo when asked who does he model his game after.”

“I mean, I go out there try to be myself for real, but I’ve seen a lot of Jamal Crawford, Penny Hardaway, too. Mostly video games and stuff like that, seeing everything they’ll do in there. I’ll go outside try it.”

“Honestly, myself.”@MELOD1P on which NBA player he models his game after pic.twitter.com/rrxrNIHEn4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2022

LaMelo had the attention of the world even before he made his NBA debut, courtesy of his father, LaVar Ball. However, the youngest Ball brother hasn’t let the constant media attention affect his game, proving to be worth the hype.

The Hornets guard is only going to improve with time. And playing under the ownership of his Airness allows him only to get better at his craft.