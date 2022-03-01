Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Mavericks?: Lakers reporter releases injury update on the King ahead of massive game vs Luka Doncic and co.

Lakers reporter releases a worrying update on LeBron James as knee-injury continues to bother aging Lakers star

LeBron James has been nothing less than a god-send for the Lakers this season.

With all the injuries that the team has had, including Anthony Davis’s wrist and ankle injuries from just this season, the King has had to ramp things up just to keep this team in the hunt for a play-in spot.

At 37, James is soldering on to average 29 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1 block, on 36.7 minutes per game. And we hate to keep mentioning this, but the man isn’t exactly a spry chicken anymore, given his age.

But, while what he is doing is admirable, it is also a really, really worrying trend. Especially since the Lakers star isn’t fully healthy either.

For those that may not know, the King has been dealing with soreness in his knee and even has some swelling at the back of it.

And that brings us to the subject of our attention today. So, will LeBron James be available to do up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

LeBron James goes from being listed as questionable to day-to-day ahead of game vs Mavericks

If we’re being completely honest here, of course, LeBron James will play.

The man has a history of playing through injury if his team needs him. And right now, given how horrible a condition the Lakers are in right now, he might as well be their whole franchise.

Lakers listing LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Mavs because of left knee soreness. But LeBron played through that ailment past two games — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 1, 2022

Still, his status can’t be fully ignored either, especially since it’s related to his knee.

Old or no, this injury has persisted for a long time now, which is enough to raise some serious concerns in any given situation.

So, with that in mind, is it really a good idea for James to partake in this game?

