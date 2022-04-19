“Anthony Edwards …Junior”: Timberwolves superstar introduces his furry companion to the NBA Today cast in a wholesome segment

Anthony Edwards is one of the most confident and electrifying superstars in this league.

In a very wholesome moment on television, Malika Andrews quizzed the Timberwolves superstar about his dog. Ant has a french bulldog by the name of…..you guessed it! Anthony Edwards Junior!

In the interview on NBA Today, the cast asked about Ant’s curious relationship with his dog. The superstar humbly obliged.

He gushed about how much he loves his dog and how he loves talking to him. Richard Jefferson alludes to the fact that naming one’s dog as a jr is a reflection of his confidence.

A dog named Anthony Edwards Junior!

The young star then spoke about how much his dog is a likeness to him. His love is apparent when he says ‘he is the best dog in the world’. Edwards adds that someone asked what his dog is doing without him and his response was hilarious!

“He watching himself, he know how to feed himself, he knows how to do everything! He’s my best friend!”. He also says “he is my best friend and he is the best thing to happen to me.”

Funnily enough, Richard Jefferson then asks “who has more confidence, your dog or you?”. Ant smartly replies that he has more confidence and that junior siphons that off him.

It is good to know that while he is out there torching the league and ending careers with acrobatic tomahawks, deep down he is also a softie.

.@theantedwards_ really named his dog Anthony Edwards Jr. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SoOKscI84q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 19, 2022

