Basketball

“Anthony Edwards …Junior”: Timberwolves superstar introduces his furry companion to the NBA Today cast in a wholesome segment

"Anthony Edwards…Junior": Timberwolves superstar introduces his furry companion to the NBA Today cast in a wholesome segment
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
VCT Master's 2022: One of these 4 teams will be taking home the VCT Master's trophy
Next Article
DC Player Positive: New Time table of IPL 2022 schedule change
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Edwards is the prodigal son of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant": Rashad Phillips has highest compliments for Ant following his exploits in the game against Grizzlies
“Anthony Edwards is the prodigal son of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant”: Rashad Phillips has highest compliments for Ant following his exploits in the game against Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards has balled out in the first Playoffs of his young career, but can…