Basketball

“There’s carrying and then there’s LeBron James!”: Twitter pulls up a stat from the archive that mystifies the Lakers superstar

"There’s carrying and then there’s LeBron James!": Archives pull up a stat that mystifies the Lakers superstar
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Jordan Poole is NEVER shooting technical Free Throws, at least not on my watch!": Warriors' Stephen Curry has a hilarious reaction to being asked about JP stepping up to the charity stripe
Next Article
VCT Master's 2022: One of these 4 teams will be taking home the VCT Master's trophy
NBA Latest Post
"There’s carrying and then there’s LeBron James!": Archives pull up a stat that mystifies the Lakers superstar
“There’s carrying and then there’s LeBron James!”: Twitter pulls up a stat from the archive that mystifies the Lakers superstar

LeBron James not being in the playoffs is not right by any means. Carrying is…