Marc Stein Shuts Down Jimmy Butler Trade Hype, Reveals Major Issue Amid Latest Buzz

For the past week, Jimmy Butler and the Heat parting ways has been touted as a matter of if and not when. Reportedly, the forward even has a list of preferred trade destinations, which includes the Warriors, Rockets, and Mavericks. Despite all signs pointing to a divorce between the two parties, Marc Stein believes the chatter is a bit overblown.

During an appearance on the ALL NBA Podcast, the insider poured cold water on the suggestions that Butler leaving the Heat is imminent. Not only is no deal in the pipeline, but he believes there’s a good chance it won’t happen. Explaining why, Stein said,

“[The Heat] in a tough situation because he’s only got one year left on his deal, it’s a player option. All the noise has been that he’s prepared to decline it and go into free agency… If that’s the case, Miami has to listen. They have to explore their options. It’s hard to imagine an in-season trade again because the number is so significant.”

Several teams would love to add Butler to their roster. However, as Stein explained, his contract is a deterrent to many franchises. Of the teams interested in him, only a handful have the assets and the cap space to accommodate the forward’s $48.8 million salary.

The six-time All-Star has a contract until 2026 but has a player option for next season. He’ll likely opt out and test free agency. Trading for a player who could leave for nothing in a few months is not a risk many teams would be willing to take. There’s still a chance of the Heat offering him a contract extension. However, the odds are minuscule.

Butler and the Heat’s contract differences

Before the 2024-25 season commenced, the Heat and Butler were reportedly engaged in contract extension talks. The forward wanted a max deal but the Heat didn’t want to commit long-term money to the 35-year-old forward. The two parties couldn’t find a middle ground and given the team’s history, it’s likely he’s on his way out.

Heat president Pat Riley isn’t afraid of letting superstars walk out the door. He traded Shaquille O’Neal to the Suns in 2008 only 18 months after the center helped the team win a championship. He won’t think twice before letting Butler leave if he believes it’s the right call.

Riley and the Heat would prefer trading the forward rather than letting him walk for nothing in the summer. The veteran executive will prioritize getting assets back for the forward and won’t shy away from trading him to a team he doesn’t want to join if they offer the best package.

As much as Riley appreciates everything Butler has done for the Heat, it’s a business at the end of the day. The franchise’s well-being has and always will triumph over a player’s wishes.