Despite Their Desperation, Denver Nuggets Won’t Be Able to Surround Nikola Jokic With More Impactful Players: Marc Stein

The 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t started as the Nuggets envisioned. They are sixth in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record. However, it could have been much worse had Nikola Jokic not been in MVP form. Denver has realized they need more firepower, perhaps another star player, to save the season. But Marc Stein believes they cannot trade for one because they don’t have the resources for it.

On the ALL NBA Podcast, the NBA insider downplayed the possibility of the Nuggets making a groundbreaking move before the trade deadline. He said,

“Let’s face it, the Nuggets would love to make a trade. I mean, I’ve been hearing that now for over a week. Not just that they’re looking but they’re eager to try to do something to shake things up. But again, the Nuggets just have a very limited supply of tradable assests.”

Denver is in dire straits. They have exceeded the second apron of the salary cap and are only allowed to make one-for-one trades. They don’t want to trade Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray, who are the only players on the roster worth a dime.

They’ll either have to part ways with one of their key players or see the season out with their current roster. However, opting for the latter is a dangerous ploy given how poorly the team has played this season.

Nuggets are failing to capitalize on Jokic’s career season

Nikola Jokic is already the reigning MVP. However, this season, he has elevated his production even further to make up for his teammate’s deficiencies. His 31.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game are the only reason Denver is above .500.

Jamal Murray, the Robin to Jokic’s Batman, has been of little help to the Serbian center this year. He’s averaging only 17.9 points per game, the lowest mark since his sophomore season. The Canadian guard signed a four-year, $207 million contract extension in the offseason, which kicks in next year.

The Nuggets cannot trade him as no team will likely give anything of value in return due to his upcoming deal. Denver has no choice but to hope he finds his form as the season progresses. If he doesn’t, Jokic’s historic season will go to waste.