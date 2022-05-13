“Marcus Smart used his $14 million rookie salary to buy his mom a house”: Celtics DPOY made good on his promise to buy his mother a home after getting drafted

Marcus Smart bought his mom a house upon getting drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2014 and signing his $14.6 million contract.

Marcus Smart made history this past 2021-22 NBA season when he became only the third guard in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. The other two? Michael Jordan and Gary Payton- two of, perhaps, the greatest perimeter defenders throughout the 75 years the league has been in existence.

Every great team needs someone to be the vocal leader for a them; someone who can keep the other superstars on the squad in check. The Warriors have Draymond Green, Suns have Chris Paul, the Miami Heat have an amalgamation of players, and the Celtics have Marcus Smart.

Smart is more than just a vocal leader. He’s the heart and soul of the team while also being the vet that guys like Jayson Tatum and company can look to in that locker room.

This is exactly the type of role you would’ve envisioned for Marcus when he first came into the league in 2014 as the 6th overall pick.

Marcus Smart knew he had to show love to the woman who made any of his success possible the moment he got drafted by the Boston Celtics. So, upon signing his rookie scale contract that paid him $14.6 million over the course of 4 years, Smart decided to make good on a promise he made.

He knew that once he made it to the league, he would buy his mom a house and he did just that. The house is situated right outside of Dallas which is perfect as he grew up in Texas, having attended Edward S. Marcus High School.

“It’s probably one of the biggest accomplishments as a young man, is to give your mom what she always wanted. And to take care of her, especially after she takes care of you all those years. To make her happy, it’s a blessing,” said Smart about his thoughtful purchase.